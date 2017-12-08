Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral as a Trustee Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral as a Trustee Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral as a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral near the Miami Airport ; You'll find the comfort and convenience you need at the Holiday Inn Express located in the great city of Doral, which is well known for shopping and golf. Guests are glad to know that the hotel provides complimentary shuttle service to and from the Miami International Airport (MIA) (Available from 6am-10pm only. Guest must call the hotel from the airport upon arrival for pick up at 305-592-4799). The central location of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Miami Airport Doral Area makes it convenient for leisure and business travelers to interact with both attractions and businesses in Miami, Florida. For business travelers our hotel offers 24-hour Business Center with fax, copy, e-mail and print services. They also offer free high-speed wireless Internet access throughout the hotel, making it easy for you to catch up on work. Leisure guests will admire staying at the hotel because of easy access to famous local attractions including the white sands of South Beach, the Doral Golf Resort and Spa, Miami International Mall, and University of Miami when attending a football game or other sporting events. Additionally, they are in short distance to the Port of Miami. Other hotels near the Miami International Airport can't compete with the list of amenities they offer.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving wcj business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.Cecilia Orbegozo, CHSP | Area Director of SalesHoliday Inn| Holiday Inn Express |Staybridge Suites Miami - Doral Area3255 NW 87th Avenue | Miami, Florida 33172T: 305-591-0104 | F: 305-500-9500 | C: 786-908-5137