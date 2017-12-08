News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral as a Trustee Member
The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral as a Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral
Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral near the Miami Airport ; You'll find the comfort and convenience you need at the Holiday Inn Express located in the great city of Doral, which is well known for shopping and golf. Guests are glad to know that the hotel provides complimentary shuttle service to and from the Miami International Airport (MIA) (Available from 6am-10pm only. Guest must call the hotel from the airport upon arrival for pick up at 305-592-4799)
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving wcj business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Holiday Inn Express Miami - Doral
Cecilia Orbegozo, CHSP | Area Director of Sales
Holiday Inn| Holiday Inn Express |Staybridge Suites Miami - Doral Area
3255 NW 87th Avenue | Miami, Florida 33172
T: 305-591-0104 | F: 305-500-9500 | C: 786-908-5137
https://www.hiexpress.com/
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse