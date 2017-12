GET's Dain Schult, Announces Research Project on El Rey headed by RADIOACTIVITY

GET's El Rey Format

Contact

Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.

Dain Schult, CEO

***@globalentertainmenttechnology.com Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.Dain Schult, CEO

End

--., (""), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced that the results of a long-term research project conducted byon behalf ofas a part of their strategic partnership., stated, "is being utilized to oversee the research done on the complement format toand– to be known aswith its research history and experience is the natural choice to helpbe able to craft a format that will be Caribbean and Central/South America oriented. It will complete the initial stable of proposed Hispanic formats for long form programming."Caribbean music influences are varied. African, European, Indian contributions add to the flavor and mix with some of the styles gaining popularity outside the Caribbean including but not limited toandto mention just a few. It is also related to Central American and South American music influences.Separations between Caribbean music styles are not always well-defined. Many of these genres share common relations and have influenced each other in many ways and directions."Since the beginning of the 21Century, the US has experienced a growing population of- a term in use since the Sixties which came about due to mistaken use of the termand the more accurate term Hispanic. US media began referring to any kind of music featuring Spanish vocals as"The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (LARAS) established the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 to recognize musicians who perform in Spanish or Portuguese. LARAS mainly focuses on music in both languages, from Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the United States.will straddle the Caribbean, Central and South American music forms for a master format that will have subsections and specialized short form, weekend programming that will delve into each specialized area of Hispanic music more thoroughly. It wcj can be the starting point for additional formats to evolve.help with this research also moves everything along faster, further and hastensmovement into full operations and public trading."For more information aboutresearch methodology you can contact Dain Schult,Chief Executive Officer.Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate,""believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company. Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.http:// www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com (Link to GET's corporate website)http:// www.dainschult.com (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)