GET's Dain Schult, Announces Research Project on El Rey headed by RADIOACTIVITY
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "Radioactivity is being utilized to oversee the research done on the complement format to El Jefe Grande and Banda – to be known as El Rey.
"Radioactivity with its research history and experience is the natural choice to help GET be able to craft a format that will be Caribbean and Central/South America oriented. It will complete the initial stable of proposed Hispanic formats for long form programming.
"Caribbean music influences are varied. African, European, Indian contributions add to the flavor and mix with some of the styles gaining popularity outside the Caribbean including but not limited to Merenque, Mombo, Salsa, Calypso and Reggae to mention just a few. It is also related to Central American and South American music influences.Separations between Caribbean music styles are not always well-defined. Many of these genres share common relations and have influenced each other in many ways and directions.
"Since the beginning of the 21st Century, the US has experienced a growing population of Latinos - a term in use since the Sixties which came about due to mistaken use of the term Spanish and the more accurate term Hispanic. US media began referring to any kind of music featuring Spanish vocals as Latin Music.
"The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (LARAS) established the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 to recognize musicians who perform in Spanish or Portuguese. LARAS mainly focuses on music in both languages, from Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the United States.
"El Rey will straddle the Caribbean, Central and South American music forms for a master format that will have subsections and specialized short form, weekend programming that will delve into each specialized area of Hispanic music more thoroughly. It wcj can be the starting point for additional formats to evolve.
"Radioactivity's help with this research also moves everything along faster, further and hastens GET's movement into full operations and public trading."
For more information about RADIOACTIVITY's research methodology you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
