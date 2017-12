MedAware Systems Launches Comprehensive Dementia / Alzheimer's Disease Research Database

Contact

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today it is launching the world's most comprehensive database of human clinical trials data on Dementia / Alzheimer's disease. The database currently contains over 5,000 studies on Dementia and related diseases with more than 30 million data points available for analysis. The Company continuously updates this database as new studies are published.MedAware Systems' patent-pending software and process converts published clinical trials into the component data which can then be analyzed using standard statistical analytic techniques.The database, as well as analytics, are available for licensing by Industry and researchers."For wcj the first time, all of the raw data from human clinical trials in the area of Dementia are available in a single database", says Founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Zung Vu Tran, a leading authority on bio-statistics. He adds "We have solved a myriad of problems in collecting, organizing, and standardizing this vast quantity of data. Companies and researchers will now have, at their fingertips, data from thousands of medical research studies on Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. This will save them years of effort in trying to collect, analyze and continuously update the available science in the field."ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INCMedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and consumers derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) that solves the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of human clinical trials research instantly available and indispensable for understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices.Visit us at http://www.medawaresystems.com