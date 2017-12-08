 
News By Tag
* African American
* Camping
* Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newark
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Entrepreneur launches weekend camping retreat for young, black professionals

Outdoor, empowerment experience will convene in New York's Adirondack State Park; Tickets go on sale Monday, January 15, 2018
 
 
Black Boys Camp to take place in Adirondack State Park; Tickets on sale 1/15/18.
Black Boys Camp to take place in Adirondack State Park; Tickets on sale 1/15/18.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* African American
* Camping
* Events

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Newark - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

NEWARK, N.J. - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Newark-based entrepreneur Kyle Rosenbaum announces Black Boys Camp, the first-ever camping event for young, black professionals to develop career skills, enjoy outdoor activities and bond over brotherhood August 31st-September 2nd, 2018. Michael D. Smith, an executive director at Obama Foundation and former special assistant to U.S. President Barack Obama, and Chester Gregory, who has starred in Broadway productions including "Motown the Musical" and "Sister Act the Musical," are among the confirmed speakers. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 15, 2018 at BlackBoysCamp.com for the Labor Day Weekend event which expects to see hundreds convene at Adirondack State Park in upstate New York.

During the three-day weekend, attendees will learn from a variety of sessions such as "Old Money vs. New Money: Building generational wealth" to "Managing to Lead: How to be a boss in Corporate America" and "Grill Master: How to throw-down at your next family cookout." In addition, all attendees will learn survival skills for the wilderness, participate in a fitness boot camp, socialize at nightly parties and adventure throughout the campgrounds. Black Boys Camp will offer dozens of activities including kayaking, ropes course, swimming, jet skiing, basketball, tennis, fishing and many more.

"After 10 years of working wcj in Corporate America, including launching my own marketing firm at 24, I've realized there aren't enough men in the workplace who look like me that I can go to for inspiration, mentorship and introductions," says Kyle Rosenbaum, founder and director, Black Boys Camp. "I believe I can make the biggest impact by creating Black Boys Camp as a vehicle for black professionals like me to build a thriving career and thrilling personal life."

Support for Black Boys Camp includes a host committee that will weigh in on programming, promotional and logistical support. The host committee includes Kinelam Bolgaire (VZA); Gerren Keith Gaynor (TheGrio); Timothy George (eLo); Paladin Jordan (Train Your Talents); Mike Mosley (Afro Trak); Darren Nesbitt (ACE Content); Justin Stucey (Vanish Point). Official call for sponsors and speakers is now open and interested parties may contact info@blackboyscamp.com for more information.

Adirondack State Park is a six-million-acre state park located in New York boasting 3,000 lakes and ponds and 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. Created in 1892, Adirondack is larger than several states in New England and larger than Yosemite, Yellowstone, Glacier, Grand Canyon and the Great Smokies National Parks combined.

Black Boys Camp is the premier event for black men who want to experience adventure and professional skills development. The event is founded by Kyle Rosenbaum, CEO of marketing and PR firm Kyle Arnett, who has had a successful career working with brands including ConAgra Foods, FedEx, Kellogg's, Nickelodeon and the country of Colombia. Doing good is at the heart of what motivates him. Kyle has previously served on the boards of directors of Youth Crime Watch of America, Center Against Domestic Violence and Pulse Theatre Company Chicago, in addition to being a member of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Youth Network within OJJDP and Defy Ventures. To learn more about Black Boys Camp visit http://www.blackboyscamp.com.

Contact
Black Boys Camp
***@blackboyscamp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@blackboyscamp.com Email Verified
Tags:African American, Camping, Events
Industry:Business
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share