News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Entrepreneur launches weekend camping retreat for young, black professionals
Outdoor, empowerment experience will convene in New York's Adirondack State Park; Tickets go on sale Monday, January 15, 2018
During the three-day weekend, attendees will learn from a variety of sessions such as "Old Money vs. New Money: Building generational wealth" to "Managing to Lead: How to be a boss in Corporate America" and "Grill Master: How to throw-down at your next family cookout." In addition, all attendees will learn survival skills for the wilderness, participate in a fitness boot camp, socialize at nightly parties and adventure throughout the campgrounds. Black Boys Camp will offer dozens of activities including kayaking, ropes course, swimming, jet skiing, basketball, tennis, fishing and many more.
"After 10 years of working wcj in Corporate America, including launching my own marketing firm at 24, I've realized there aren't enough men in the workplace who look like me that I can go to for inspiration, mentorship and introductions,"
Support for Black Boys Camp includes a host committee that will weigh in on programming, promotional and logistical support. The host committee includes Kinelam Bolgaire (VZA); Gerren Keith Gaynor (TheGrio); Timothy George (eLo); Paladin Jordan (Train Your Talents); Mike Mosley (Afro Trak); Darren Nesbitt (ACE Content); Justin Stucey (Vanish Point). Official call for sponsors and speakers is now open and interested parties may contact info@blackboyscamp.com for more information.
Adirondack State Park is a six-million-
Black Boys Camp is the premier event for black men who want to experience adventure and professional skills development. The event is founded by Kyle Rosenbaum, CEO of marketing and PR firm Kyle Arnett, who has had a successful career working with brands including ConAgra Foods, FedEx, Kellogg's, Nickelodeon and the country of Colombia. Doing good is at the heart of what motivates him. Kyle has previously served on the boards of directors of Youth Crime Watch of America, Center Against Domestic Violence and Pulse Theatre Company Chicago, in addition to being a member of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Youth Network within OJJDP and Defy Ventures. To learn more about Black Boys Camp visit http://www.blackboyscamp.com.
Contact
Black Boys Camp
***@blackboyscamp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse