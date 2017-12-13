 
News By Tag
* Pompano Beach
* Marine by the Sea
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

3232 Marine Drive Pompano Beach Florida 33062 & Tony L. Smith, PA of Fort Lauderdale announces Pomp

Pompano Beach townhomes for sale, Marine by the Sea, townhomes located at 3232 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 and 3230 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 are move-in ready townhomes.
 
 
MARINE BY THE SEA FLOOR PLANS
MARINE BY THE SEA FLOOR PLANS
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pompano Beach townhomes for sale, Marine by the Sea townhomes are elegantly custom designed:

• 3-bedroom and 2.5 townhomes
• 1-car garage
• Buy with confidence in Impact windows/doors and solid concrete construction

Homeowner's looking for new Pompano Beach townhomes for sale will enjoy a custom designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and designer carpeting.  Luxurious baths. 2,000 sq. ft. of beach living.  No annoying HOA.  Walk to the Atlantic Ocean.

About Tony L. Smith, PA:

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tony L. Smith, PA (Broker Associate)+LCAM & Notary is a broker associate with Homebuyer wcj Advisors.  Tony L. Smith, PA has been advising homebuyers in real estate transactions in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.  By acting as a fiduciary  real estate broker, Tony has earned the designation Accredit Buyers Representative (ABR) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR).  Tony is also a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyers Agents (NAEBA).  Tony enjoys representing homebuyers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area throughout the home buying process.  Tony is also a Florida licensed LCAM and Florida Notary.

### MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Tony L. Smith, PA
ABR®, Broker Associate, LCAM & Notary

HomeBuyer Advisors LLC
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Tel/Text:  (954) 282-1814 |http://www.tonysmithflorida.net/pompano-beach/3232-marine...

Media Contact
Tony L. Smith, PA
ABR®, Broker Associate, LCAM & Notary
***@tonysmithflorida.net
954-282-1814
End
Source:Marine by the Sea
Email:***@tonysmithflorida.net Email Verified
Tags:Pompano Beach, Marine by the Sea, Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 13, 2017
Tony L. Smith PA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share