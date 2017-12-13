News By Tag
3232 Marine Drive Pompano Beach Florida 33062 & Tony L. Smith, PA of Fort Lauderdale announces Pomp
Pompano Beach townhomes for sale, Marine by the Sea, townhomes located at 3232 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 and 3230 Marine Drive, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062 are move-in ready townhomes.
• 3-bedroom and 2.5 townhomes
• 1-car garage
• Buy with confidence in Impact windows/doors and solid concrete construction
Homeowner's looking for new Pompano Beach townhomes for sale will enjoy a custom designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring and designer carpeting. Luxurious baths. 2,000 sq. ft. of beach living. No annoying HOA. Walk to the Atlantic Ocean.
About Tony L. Smith, PA:
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tony L. Smith, PA (Broker Associate)+LCAM & Notary is a broker associate with Homebuyer wcj Advisors. Tony L. Smith, PA has been advising homebuyers in real estate transactions in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. By acting as a fiduciary real estate broker, Tony has earned the designation Accredit Buyers Representative (ABR) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Tony is also a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyers Agents (NAEBA). Tony enjoys representing homebuyers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area throughout the home buying process. Tony is also a Florida licensed LCAM and Florida Notary.
### MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Tony L. Smith, PA
ABR®, Broker Associate, LCAM & Notary
HomeBuyer Advisors LLC
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Tel/Text: (954) 282-1814 |http://www.tonysmithflorida.net/
Media Contact
Tony L. Smith, PA
ABR®, Broker Associate, LCAM & Notary
***@tonysmithflorida.net
954-282-1814
