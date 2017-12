USAFE-AFAFRICA and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst European Allies

SMi Reports: USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst their European Allies at SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference

U.S. Air Forces in Europe this week brought together about 50 senior military fliers and planners from eight nations, all with a stake in the newest and most expensive fighter aircraft on the block. The two-day forum, on the F-35 fighter jet, served to enable those to share lessons learned and build common approaches that will support integrated flying operations…. "It's been a long time since the U.S. and some of its European allies and partners gained a new aircraft system around the same time" said Maj. Gen Timothy Fay, USAFE-AFAFRICA vice commander.

SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference taking place on 17 and 18 April 2018, in London, will bring together USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force where they will discuss the F-35 fighter jet amongst their European Allies. Commander will discuss the WPC mission brief, SPARTAN Series Exercises and new and future capabilities, including End-to-End Joint Fires Kill Chain Simulation, F-16 Deployable Tactical Trainers, and F-35 GenFIRE Simulators. Commander 13th Air Support Operations Squadron ASOS will discuss "Air to Ground C2 in Modern Traditional Warfare". ASOC and JAGIC operations/planning considerations in modern, full-scale NATO warfare and exploring further air force capabilities in modern rescue scenarios to integrate rescue and 5th generation assets in a deployed or contingency environment. Superintendent, Air Combat Command F-35 Sustainment.

Joining USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force are UK, Jordan, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Spain, NATO, OCCAR and many more!

Air Mission Planning and Support
17th-18th April 2018
London, UK