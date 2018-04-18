 
News By Tag
* Interoperability
* Network-centric capabilities
* Mission Support Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Waterloo
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


USAFE-AFAFRICA and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst European Allies

SMi Reports: USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst their European Allies at SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference
 
 
250 x250
250 x250
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Interoperability
* Network-centric capabilities
* Mission Support Systems

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* Waterloo - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

WATERLOO, England - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- U.S. Air Forces in Europe this week brought together about 50 senior military fliers and planners from eight nations, all with a stake in the newest and most expensive fighter aircraft on the block. The two-day forum, on the F-35 fighter jet, served to enable those to share lessons learned and build common approaches that will support integrated flying operations…. "It's been a long time since the U.S. and some of its European allies and partners gained a new aircraft system around the same time" said Maj. Gen Timothy Fay, USAFE-AFAFRICA vice commander.

SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference taking place on 17th and 18th April 2018, in London, will bring together USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force where they will discuss the F-35 fighter jet amongst their European Allies.

Colonel Michael Rider, Commander, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre will discuss "Warrior Preparation Centre Capabilities and Contribution to Airborne Mission Planning" where he will cover the WPC mission brief, SPARTAN Series Exercises andNew and future capabilities, including End-to-End Joint Fires Kill Chain Simulation, F-16 Deployable Tactical Trainers, and F-35 GenFIRE Simulators.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Strange, Commander 13th Air Support Operations Squadron ASOS, US Air Force will discuss"Air to Ground C2 in Modern Traditional Warfare". He will cover close air support, ASOC and JAGIC operations/planning considerations in modern, full-scale NATO warfare and exploring further air force capabilities in modern rescue scenarios to integrate rescue and 5th generation assets in a deployed or contingency environment.

CMS Scott Leech, Superintendent, Air Combat Command F-35 Sustainment, United States Air Force will discuss the "F-35 Sustainability". He will present on Expectation Management, Configuration Management, Joint operations Sustainment and Power Projection.

Joining USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force are UK, Jordan, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Spain, NATO, OCCAR and many more!

There is currently a £400 early bird registration discount for bookings made by 15th December visit www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/prlog for wcj more details.

Air Mission Planning and Support

17th-18th April 2018

London, UK

---ENDS---

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk . For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMI
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276020
Tags:Interoperability, Network-centric capabilities, Mission Support Systems
Industry:Defense
Location:Waterloo - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share