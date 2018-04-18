News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
USAFE-AFAFRICA and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst European Allies
SMi Reports: USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force to discuss the F35 amongst their European Allies at SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference
SMi's Air Mission Planning and Support conference taking place on 17th and 18th April 2018, in London, will bring together USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force where they will discuss the F-35 fighter jet amongst their European Allies.
Colonel Michael Rider, Commander, USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre will discuss "Warrior Preparation Centre Capabilities and Contribution to Airborne Mission Planning" where he will cover the WPC mission brief, SPARTAN Series Exercises andNew and future capabilities, including End-to-End Joint Fires Kill Chain Simulation, F-16 Deployable Tactical Trainers, and F-35 GenFIRE Simulators.
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Strange, Commander 13th Air Support Operations Squadron ASOS, US Air Force will discuss"Air to Ground C2 in Modern Traditional Warfare". He will cover close air support, ASOC and JAGIC operations/planning considerations in modern, full-scale NATO warfare and exploring further air force capabilities in modern rescue scenarios to integrate rescue and 5th generation assets in a deployed or contingency environment.
CMS Scott Leech, Superintendent, Air Combat Command F-35 Sustainment, United States Air Force will discuss the "F-35 Sustainability"
Joining USAFE-AFAFRICA Warrior Preparation Centre and US Air Force are UK, Jordan, Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Spain, NATO, OCCAR and many more!
There is currently a £400 early bird registration discount for bookings made by 15th December visit www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/
Air Mission Planning and Support
17th-18th April 2018
London, UK
---ENDS---
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse