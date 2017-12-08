News By Tag
TMT M&A Forum 2018 expanded to meet surge in deal activity in telecom, media and tech
New digital business models have transformed the communications, media and tech sectors in recent years and another wave of consolidation and partnerships are expected in 2018, says specialist TMT M&A news provider TMT Finance.
"Conditions are currently very strong for another surge of M&A in the TMT sector, with large international telecom and media companies vying with technology giants, OTT players and cash-rich private equity consortium to seize the initiative with acquisitions into a range of sub-sectors across globally," said Dominic Lowndes, Founder and Managing Director of TMT Finance. "Business model shifts are leading to significant portfolio realignment which is generating both buy and sell opportunities and bankers and advisers are especially busy. Some of the most exciting areas for transactions include telecoms infrastructure – including mobile and fixed broadband across Europe; cloud infrastructure, related software and online platform providers; managed and valued added services; media, TV, video and broadcast; Artificial Intelligence;
"We have had unprecedented demand to take part in this year's TMT M&A Forum and we are really excited about the speaker and session line-up developing. We will announce the full agenda on January 19th," added Lowndes.
TMT M&A Forum 2018 which takes place in London on May 22 -23, gathers senior telecom, media and technology M&A leaders (CEOs, CFOs, Heads of M&A and Strategy), investment bankers, private equity investors, professional and legal advisers to discuss how convergence is driving consolidation across TMT. Over 150 speakers and 350 delegates are expected at the event which is senior executive only and Chatham House Rules.
Key session themes proposed for 2018 include: Telecom and Media M&A Strategies; TMT M&A; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation;
The event features over 60 interactive sessions including plenary leadership panels, breakout deep dives, hosted round tables; strategy workshops, keynote presentations and networking events.
Sponsors for the event include EY, Linklaters, Charles Russel Speechlys and the IFC.
TMT Finance is the leading global news and events provide for telecom, media and tech executives active in mergers and acquisitions, financing strategy and investment.
For more information on the TMT M&A Forum 2018 go to http://tmtfinance.com/
Contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com
