 
News By Tag
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


TMT M&A Forum 2018 expanded to meet surge in deal activity in telecom, media and tech

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Telecom
* Media
* Tech

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The annual global meeting of telecom, media and tech company leaders, investment bankers and merger and acquisition advisers has been expanded to meet demand for an expected surge in deal and partnership activity in 2018.

New digital business models have transformed the communications, media and tech sectors in recent years and another wave of consolidation and partnerships are expected in 2018, says specialist TMT M&A news provider TMT Finance.

"Conditions are currently very strong for another surge of M&A in the TMT sector, with large international telecom and media companies vying with technology giants, OTT players and cash-rich private equity consortium to seize the initiative with acquisitions into a range of sub-sectors across globally," said Dominic Lowndes, Founder and Managing Director of TMT Finance. "Business model shifts are leading to significant portfolio realignment which is generating both buy and sell opportunities and bankers and advisers are especially busy. Some of the most exciting areas for transactions include telecoms infrastructure – including mobile and fixed broadband across Europe; cloud infrastructure, related software and online platform providers; managed and valued added services; media, TV, video and broadcast; Artificial Intelligence; fintech, mobile banking and payments."

"We have had unprecedented demand to take part in this year's TMT M&A Forum and we are really excited about the speaker and session line-up developing. We will announce the full agenda on January 19th," added Lowndes.

TMT M&A Forum 2018 which takes place in London on May 22 -23, gathers senior telecom, media and technology M&A leaders (CEOs, CFOs, Heads of M&A and Strategy), investment bankers, private equity investors, professional and legal advisers to discuss how convergence is driving consolidation across TMT. Over 150 speakers and 350 delegates are expected at the event which is senior executive only and Chatham House Rules.

Key session themes proposed for 2018 include: Telecom and Media M&A Strategies; TMT M&A; Enterprise Cloud Consolidation; Digital Transformation through M&A; Datacentres and Hosting; TMT Infrastructure M&A; Health; Mobile Towers; TV, Video, Broadcast and Satellite; Digital Leaders; wcj Financing TMT LBOs; Regulation and Risk in TMT M&A; Digital Disruption; Fintech; Mobile Money and Banking; M2M and the Internet of Things; Artificial Intelligence; Virtual Reality; Investor Strategies and IT Services and Software.

The event features over 60 interactive sessions including plenary leadership panels, breakout deep dives, hosted round tables; strategy workshops, keynote presentations and networking events.

Sponsors for the event include EY, Linklaters, Charles Russel Speechlys and the IFC.

TMT Finance is the leading global news and events provide for telecom, media and tech executives active in mergers and acquisitions, financing strategy and investment.

For more information on the TMT M&A Forum 2018 go to http://tmtfinance.com/merger

Contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tmtfinance.com
Posted By:***@tmtfinance.com Email Verified
Tags:Telecom, Media, Tech
Industry:Telecom
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TMT Finance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share