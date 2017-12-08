News By Tag
Paylite HR Management System is chosen by Al Salam Specialist Hospital of Bahrain
Multi-specialty hospital, Al Salam Specialist Hospital, enters into a contract with Citytech for the implementation of Paylite HRMS to manage their day-to-day HR operations, efficiently and effortlessly.
Evidently delighted, Citytech expressed its pleasure by saying that being a part of this reputed multi-specialty hospital was an incredible milestone. They also promised to provide effective automation of their HR processes through the deployment of Paylite HR Management System to the core of their everyday HR functioning.
With reference to the contract signed mutually between Citytech and Al Salam Specialty Hospital, it has been decided that Paylite HR modules - HR, Payroll, Self Service, Attendance System, ERP Integration and Recruitment Management Systems - are going to be implemented, using which Al Salam Specialty Hospital would be able to take their daily-based HR processes to the next level of capability, efficiency, and effectiveness. They would also be able to leverage plenteous benefits out of their top-class HR solutions and analytics.
"Be sure that you will experience a world-class HR management capability to perform, accomplish, and deliver your jobs on time, accurately and efficiently,"
About wcj Al Salam Specialist Hospital:
A multi-specialty hospital, Al Salam Specialist Hospital is a well-known healthcare centre of excellence, which is housed in a 27,000 square meter building and strategically located between Isa Town and Riffa so it could be easily accessible from all parts of Bahrain. Its state-of-the-
Website: http://www.alsalam.care/
About Paylite HR Management System:
A comprehensive HR Solutions suite, Paylite® HR Management System comprises 6 HR modules. All of them are built on the top-notch technology from Microsoft™, which is aimed for ensuring faster and efficient HR workflow management. Many corporate majors like OSN, CNBC, Leo Burnett, etc. are using Paylite HR Management System. Considered as a comprehensive HR Solutions suite, Paylite HRMS has been one of the top-choices across several countries.
Website: www.Paylitehr.com
Contact:
Citytech Software DMCC
Unit 1308, Jumeriah Bay Tower,
Plot No X3, Jumeriah Lake Towers,
PO Box 128151, Dubai, UAE
Tel. +97144205486
Mob. +971 529977195
Contact
Citytech Software DMCC
***@citytechcorp.com
