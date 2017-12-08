 
Industry News





Smithfield Foods Selects AFS for Trade Promotion Management Planning

Food industry expertise and unique closed-loop solution—to deliver greater visibility into complex trade spend processes.
 
 
Listed Under

PHOENIX - Dec. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- AFS Technologies announced today that Smithfield Foods, Inc. has selected AFS for its Trade Promotion Management solution for planning. Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. With over 50,000 employees and 3,800 customers around the world, Smithfield decided the time was right to invest in a comprehensive trade promotion management solution that could help them gain better control of their trade spend process, improve forecast accuracy, analyze "all-in trade spend" for net unit cost, provide the ability to do true customer planning, and have visibility to those plans as they execute to make plan adjustments.


AFS Trade Promotion Management Retail (TPM Retail (http://tpm.afsi.com/) http://tpm.afsi.com) is a full closed-loop system that helps you plan, deploy, execute, settle and analyze your trade spend with a robust set of intuitive, easy-to-use capabilities. This solution provides wcj customer planning and visibility across sales, finance, accounting, supply chain, and marketing groups, providing insight for event analysis and into how the actual plan results are performing against the S&OP.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Kretschmar®, Gwaltney®, Curly's®, Margherita®, Carando®, Healthy Ones®, Krakus®, Morliny® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs.

For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 31-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.

Learn more about AFS Technologies (http://afsi.com/)

Media Contact
Ian Faith
AFS Technologies
ian.faith@afsi.com
