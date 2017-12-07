 
Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

The 63rd Annual Miss District of Columbia USA Pageant

Features Miss USA Kara McCullough and Star of "F" in Fabulous and A Former Miss Teen USA, Kamie Crawford
 
 
Miss DC USA 2018 Flyer featuring MISS USA 2017 & former MISS DC Kara McCullough
Miss DC USA 2018 Flyer featuring MISS USA 2017 & former MISS DC Kara McCullough
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- "….And the Winner Is Miss District of Columbia" was heard for the second year in a row during the 2017 Miss USA Pageant in Las Vegas; Miss DC made history with Back to Back Wins at Miss USA, they are poised and ready for a Three (3) peat.  Are you ready to witness the Crowning of the New Miss DC USA?  Will one of this year's contestants have what it takes to be the Next Miss DC USA and move on to take the Miss USA Crown?  Join Us as we watch our esteemed judges select the Next Miss District of Columbia USA.

Miss District of Columbia USA Executive director, Carla Crawford is pleased to announce Miss USA Kara McCullough (the First Nuclear Scientist to be Crowned Miss USA) will co-host the Preliminary Miss District of Columbia USA and Teen USA Shows which begin at 2pm on Saturday, December 16, 2017.  Join Miss USA as she showcases All of the wonderful contestants during the preliminary round of competition. wcj  Plan to return at 7pm for the Final Show and Crowning hosted by BET Networks "F" IN Fabulous show and a former Miss Teen USA, Ms. Kamie Crawford.

The Miss District of Columbia pageant will take place at the Renaissance Hotel, in the Congressional Ballroom, 999 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001.  Make sure you have your tickets to watch as the reigning Miss District of Columbia Ryann Richardson crowns her successor.  All tickets ordered will be available for pick up at Will Call at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel on Friday, December 15th.

To purchase tickets visit:  http://missdistrictofcolumbiausa.com/event-information/

About Miss District of Columbia USA Pageant:  Since 1954, the Miss District of Columbia USA & Miss District of Columbia Teen USA (1983) pageant has served as a platform for young women to pursue their goals and dreams with the support of educational scholarships and career development opportunities.  Miss District of Columbia USA is a subsidiary of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.  These Pageants are preliminary entries into the Miss USA Pageant which is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the American entrant in the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe Organization operates both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA. For more information visit www.missdistrictofcolumbiausa.com

Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide.  www.capitolpublicrelations.com

Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
2024860698
Five Crown Productions-MISS DC USA
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
Miss Usa, MISS DC USA, MISS DC TEEN USA
Entertainment
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Events
