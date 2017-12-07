News By Tag
The 63rd Annual Miss District of Columbia USA Pageant
Features Miss USA Kara McCullough and Star of "F" in Fabulous and A Former Miss Teen USA, Kamie Crawford
Miss District of Columbia USA Executive director, Carla Crawford is pleased to announce Miss USA Kara McCullough (the First Nuclear Scientist to be Crowned Miss USA) will co-host the Preliminary Miss District of Columbia USA and Teen USA Shows which begin at 2pm on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Join Miss USA as she showcases All of the wonderful contestants during the preliminary round of competition. wcj Plan to return at 7pm for the Final Show and Crowning hosted by BET Networks "F" IN Fabulous show and a former Miss Teen USA, Ms. Kamie Crawford.
The Miss District of Columbia pageant will take place at the Renaissance Hotel, in the Congressional Ballroom, 999 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Make sure you have your tickets to watch as the reigning Miss District of Columbia Ryann Richardson crowns her successor. All tickets ordered will be available for pick up at Will Call at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel on Friday, December 15th.
To purchase tickets visit: http://missdistrictofcolumbiausa.com/
About Miss District of Columbia USA Pageant: Since 1954, the Miss District of Columbia USA & Miss District of Columbia Teen USA (1983) pageant has served as a platform for young women to pursue their goals and dreams with the support of educational scholarships and career development opportunities. Miss District of Columbia USA is a subsidiary of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. These Pageants are preliminary entries into the Miss USA Pageant which is an American beauty pageant that has been held annually since 1952 to select the American entrant in the Miss Universe pageant. The Miss Universe Organization operates both pageants, as well as Miss Teen USA. For more information visit www.missdistrictofcolumbiausa.com
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
2024860698
