Join us in welcoming new Managers to Wisco Hotel Group
Wisco Hotel Group is excited to announce new General Manager in Fond du Lac and new Madison Regional Sales Manager.
Anthony is outgoing, fun, positive and strong individual. He joins us with hospitality background and also worked in retail management. He comes to us from Key Lime Cove Water Park & Resort as the Front Desk Supervisor. Anthony loves to golf. When Anthony was only 13 years old, the boys & girls club teamed up with a PGA tour. Anthony not only got to play but won 3rd place and received his own set of personalized golf clubs.
Nicole Conway has joined the Wisco Hotel Group as the Madison Regional Sales Manager. Nicole was born in Madison and grew up in wcj Sheboygan, WI. After spending the last four years getting her Bachelor Degree from Edgewood College, Nicole made the decision to get back into the Hospitality Industry.
Nicole joins us with more than 10 years of customer service and hotel sales experience. We are excited for the amount of talent she brings to the position. Nicole knows what truly drives hotel sales, revenue and customer service by always going the extra mile for her clients.
Join us in welcoming Anthony Smith & Nicole Conway to the Wisco Hotel Group. Wisco Hotel Group owns and operates 12 hotels in five Wisconsin cities. The Wisconsin based company plans to open new hotels in the coming year. You can currently find Wisco Hotel group locations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Madison and Milwaukee. http://www.wiscohotels.com/
