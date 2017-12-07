News By Tag
Lennar and Lake Las Vegas Host Holiday Cookie Decorating Party with Celebrity Chefs
"We're excited to be joining the Lake Las Vegas family, and what better way than to celebrate the holiday season!" said Joy Broddle, Lennar Las Vegas division president. "Attendees can expect to see stars from the hit shows Hell's Kitchen and Vegas Cakes who will be sharing their best holiday tips at this hands-on event."
Free cookie decorating supplies will be available on a first come first served basis wcj and attendees can also enter to win a gourmet gingerbread house from Freed's Bakery—the perfect way to celebrate the season. Hell's Kitchen's Scott Commings is confirmed to attend along with other special guest surprises.
As a celebration of holiday cheer and Lennar's newest community, prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to attend. Lennar's new community is coming soon to Lake Las Vegas and offers a variety of stunning home designs with beautiful panoramic views of the mountains and lake. Home sizes will range approximately from 2,320 to 2,588 square feet and offer Lennar's signature Everything's Included package, now with built-in commercial strength Wi-Fi (http://www.lennar.com/
Come partake in the excitement on Saturday, December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club located at 101 Via Vin Santo in Henderson.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
