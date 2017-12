The New HR Resource Professionals Can't Get Enough Of

Announcing the release of the newly upgraded HR Insider - and your chance to try it out!

-- Canada's leading HR compliance resource has gotten a makeover, complete with new time-saving features that are posed to revolutionize the way businesses do HR. Typically an exclusive, member-based resource, HR Insider is now offering the chance for non-members to try-out the resource."With Ontario and Alberta rewriting their employment regulations, and the heightened awareness of harassment, gender, and violence in the workplace; it is critical that organizations are compliant and progressive,"states CEO, Richard Tobin. "HR Insider has been redesigned to give compliant advice, insight, solutions and resources HR professionals need – on any device. It isn't a newsletter ship-to binder or pay-to-call service – it's guaranteed compliant solutions developed and created by leading employment lawyers and certified HR consultants that can be implemented in minutes."Known for their ready-to-use policies that help HR professionals say "goodbye" to hours spent researching and writing manuals, HR Insider has released several new features. A member favourite is the Topic Centre, a time-saving resource that shows everything about an HR topic on one page; freeing up time to handle bottom-line driving initiatives. Or, the Province Centre that helps users access the jurisdiction specific wcj Tools, Cases and Webinars HR experts have created – on one page. With the employment regulation changes coming, the Case Law feature will allow users to read through cases by topic or province, allowing them to prepare for upcoming changes."We've made a big investment in HR Insider to ensure it is the most robust and user-friendly HR compliance solution in Canada – and it's also the best priced one," Tobin notes.Visit https://get.hrinsider.ca/ to learn more and register for the Free Trial HR Insider is now offering.