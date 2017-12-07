News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The New HR Resource Professionals Can't Get Enough Of
Announcing the release of the newly upgraded HR Insider - and your chance to try it out!
"With Ontario and Alberta rewriting their employment regulations, and the heightened awareness of harassment, gender, and violence in the workplace; it is critical that organizations are compliant and progressive,"
Known for their ready-to-use policies that help HR professionals say "goodbye" to hours spent researching and writing manuals, HR Insider has released several new features. A member favourite is the Topic Centre, a time-saving resource that shows everything about an HR topic on one page; freeing up time to handle bottom-line driving initiatives. Or, the Province Centre that helps users access the jurisdiction specific wcj Tools, Cases and Webinars HR experts have created – on one page. With the employment regulation changes coming, the Case Law feature will allow users to read through cases by topic or province, allowing them to prepare for upcoming changes.
"We've made a big investment in HR Insider to ensure it is the most robust and user-friendly HR compliance solution in Canada – and it's also the best priced one," Tobin notes.
Visit https://get.hrinsider.ca/
Contact
Roland Enriquez
Director of Sales
***@bongarde.com
1-800-667-9300 ext. 212
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse