News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2015-2017 Mustang Full Length Radiator Cover
California Pony Cars proudly launches the latest part for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang.
Our NXT Generation 2015-2017 One Piece Full-Length Radiator Cover is designed to improve the appearance of your engine bay, cover the area above the headlights, and leave you with a factory finish look under the hood. This full-length radiator cover panel is a direct replacement that installs using factory hardware for a very simple 20-minute bolt-on installation. The cover panel comes in trim black finish and is made of handcrafted Fiberglass.
Features:
• High-Quality Fiberglass
• Handcrafted
• Painted Trim Black
• Smooth Look w/o Prop Rod Holder and Bracket
• Coverage above headlights and Fender Ledge
• Can be Painted to color match
• MADE IN THE USA
Please Note:
This part will require Hood Lift Kit due to eliminating prop rod holder and bracket.
See part number (ENG-157-635)
MSRP: $289.99
View online:http://calponycars.com/
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die-cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we wcj manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse