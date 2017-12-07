 
News By Tag
* Mustang Radiator Cover
* Full Length Radiator Cover
* California Pony Cars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ontario
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

2015-2017 Mustang Full Length Radiator Cover

 
 
2015-2017-mustang-full-length-radiator-cover-
2015-2017-mustang-full-length-radiator-cover-
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mustang Radiator Cover
Full Length Radiator Cover
California Pony Cars

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Ontario - California - US

Subject:
Products

ONTARIO, Calif. - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- ENG-157-325

California Pony Cars proudly launches the latest part for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang.
Our NXT Generation 2015-2017 One Piece Full-Length Radiator Cover is designed to improve the appearance of your engine bay, cover the area above the headlights, and leave you with a factory finish look under the hood. This full-length radiator cover panel is a direct replacement that installs using factory hardware for a very simple 20-minute bolt-on installation. The cover panel comes in trim black finish and is made of handcrafted Fiberglass.

Features:

• High-Quality Fiberglass
• Handcrafted
• Painted Trim Black
• Smooth Look w/o Prop Rod Holder and Bracket
• Coverage above headlights and Fender Ledge
• Can be Painted to color match
• MADE IN THE USA

Please Note:
This part will require Hood Lift Kit due to eliminating prop rod holder and bracket.
See part number (ENG-157-635)

MSRP: $289.99

View online:http://calponycars.com/2015-mustang/1059-2015-2017-mustan...

About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die-cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we wcj manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases, our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Tags:Mustang Radiator Cover, Full Length Radiator Cover, California Pony Cars
Industry:Automotive
Location:Ontario - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share