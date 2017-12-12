News By Tag
SPMG Media Welcomes Renowned Louisiana Artist Frank Kelley Jr. to its Client Roster
SPMG Media is pleased to announce the addition of American Artist Frank Kelley Jr. to its growing roster of clients for the Arts Division.
Born and raised in Northeast Louisiana, Frank has created art centered around rural Louisiana, celebrated jazz and Southern life, along with Landscapes, Abstracts and Figuratives.
Vibrant colors weave their way across trademark rag paper as the master storyteller creates a world in which the observer becomes a participant. Frank Kelley, Jr's., paintings interpret real stories motivated by true-life situations. He draws upon his deep rooted morals, spirituality, love for art and zest for life to express himself in a variety of creative, artistic styles.
"We are thrilled to be working with Frank and to be spearheading the expansion of his private collection pieces to the US marketplace," said Gina Smith, president and SPMG Media.
Kelley has unforgettable works of art in the homes of famous entertainers, museums, corporations, political figures and private collections across the world. His works have also been included in galleries in New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Detroit, Switzerland and more.
Kelley also seeks to educate youth about art, the importance of art and share it's positive impact through his non-profit, Youth Educational Arts Initiative. Mentoring the youth and giving back to his alma mater Grambling State University and his community are values that Frank holds dear.
Galleries Representation:
Carol Robinson Gallery, New Orleans, LA
Thelma Harris Master Art Gallery
Thelma Harris, Oakland, California
Frank Kelley Jr. Gallery
Follow Frank Kelley, Jr. on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT FRANK KELLEY, JR.
An artist of humble beginnings, wcj Frank Kelley, Jr. weaves paintings reflective of the rural life of his youth. From celebrated jazz figures, expressive Southern life and moving portraiture, Frank creates art that takes its viewer on a journey. His expressive work takes the form of current life, yesteryears, as well as evoking the emotions of sorrow and happiness, struggle, hope, and togetherness and love. Private and corporate collectors around the world have acquired his investment quality work. For more information, visit http://www.frankkelleyjr.com/
About SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
