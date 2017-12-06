Southern California Private Tours To Offer Disneyland VIP Tours To Convention Guests In Anaheim, CA

Southern California Private Tours announces the availability of its real time inventory system for Disneyland VIP Tour booking to those convention guests visiting the Anaheim Resort areas of Southern California.

-- Southern California Private Tours, (http://www.socalprivatetours.com)the leading private tour company offering exclusive VIP Tours of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure announced that it has announced the availability of its real time inventory system for Disneyland VIP Tours to convention guests visiting the Anaheim California Resort areas.The offering of this enhanced booking and inventory system allows guests to view tour availability and pricing in real time, as well as book directly without the requirement to call and speak to a booking agent. This provides convention guests, who are already on a structured and tight schedule to book Disneyland VIP Tours for their family members and associates.Convention guests are also directed to the Southern California Private Tours website for complete information about its Disneyland VIP Private Tours, park information, park weather, as well as useful Disney Park information. Guests who utilize the company's contact forms will have their information transmitted to the tour desk swiftly and securely.The commitment to convention guests flawless Disneyland VIP Tour booking, seamless inventory review, transparent pricing, and encrypted security, compliments the already renowned service and commitment Southern California Private Tours employees provide to guests booking its Disneyland VIP Tours.Guests wishing to partake in a Disneyland VIP Tour with Southern California Private Tours, are encouraged to contact the Tour Desk at 866-848-1870, or by email at tourdirector@socalprivatetours.com.About Southern California Private Tours:Southern California Private Tours is the premier private tour company offering private VIP wcj Tours of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure at the Disney Resort in Southern California. Since 2009 it has been at the forefront of providing true VIP experiences to its guests. Its clientele includes film, television, and music studios, celebrities, musicians, royal families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its management plays a critical role in ensuring that high standards of service are maintained and that guest experience remains paramount.Southern California Private Tours is not affiliated with Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, or The Walt Disney Company.www.socalprivatetours.comContact Information:Southern California Private ToursTom McNabb866-848-1870Email: tourdirector@socalprivatetours.comwww.socalprivatetours.com