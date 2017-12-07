News By Tag
Stuart Kane Partner Eve Brackmann Joins ICSC Shopping Center Law & Strategy Journal Board
The ICSC Shopping Center Law and Strategy Journal is the legal journal for retail real estate and published quarterly. The electronic newsletter offers practical advice as well as scholarly analysis for shopping center professionals—
Eve practices in the areas of real estate and employment litigation. She litigates business disputes, including both regular and complex cases. As lead counsel in jury and bench trials in both state and federal court, as well as private arbitrations, wcj Eve has established a winning record on both the plaintiff and defense sides for clients such as casino developers, shopping center owners, mortgage companies, and domestic and multi-national companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing to aviation.
About Stuart Kane
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
