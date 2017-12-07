 
News By Tag
* Eve Brackmann
* Stuart Kane LLP
* Orange County Lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


Stuart Kane Partner Eve Brackmann Joins ICSC Shopping Center Law & Strategy Journal Board

 
 
Eve Brackmann - Stuart Kane LLP
Eve Brackmann - Stuart Kane LLP
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Dec. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Stuart Kane LLP is pleased to announce that partner Eve Brackmann has joined the Editorial Board of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Shopping Center Law & Strategy Journal.

The ICSC Shopping Center Law and Strategy Journal is the legal journal for retail real estate and published quarterly. The electronic newsletter offers practical advice as well as scholarly analysis for shopping center professionals—from creative solutions to tough legal challenges to analysis and discussion of relevant case law.

Eve practices in the areas of real estate and employment litigation. She litigates business disputes, including both regular and complex cases. As lead counsel in jury and bench trials in both state and federal court, as well as private arbitrations, wcj Eve has established a winning record on both the plaintiff and defense sides for clients such as casino developers, shopping center owners, mortgage companies, and domestic and multi-national companies in sectors ranging from manufacturing to aviation.

About Stuart Kane

Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Stuart Kane LLP
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Tags:Eve Brackmann, Stuart Kane LLP, Orange County Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share