Lennar Seattle Announces Nine New Communities Coming in 2018
"2018 is going to be a big year for us and we're thrilled to be able to continue bringing new homes to highly desirable areas where demand is high," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Plus, we're super excited to be coming back to Thurston County where we've been sold out of for the majority of 2017."
Lennar plans to open two new communities in Pierce County including another new community in the Tehaleh masterplan in Bonney Lake that will provide 50 homesites and plans to open in February. Later in the year towards mid Spring, Lennar anticipates Hoffman Hill in Dupont will open offering a total of 62 new homesites.
Puget Meadows West will be Lennar's new community in Thurston County. Set in Lacey, it marks the return of Lennar to the Campus Meridian area where they will offer more new homes for sale with about 70 homesites in total. The opening date is slated for early April.
Snohomish County will see two new communities, Eagle Glen North in Lake Stevens, Millbrook Ridge and Cararra both in Bothell. These communities plan to open in mid spring or early summer. Millbrook Ridge will only offer a limited number of 17 homesites while Eagle Glen North will provide about 53.
King County will see the most additions, with four new Lennar communities opening in 2018. Ellis Estates in Kent will bring 27 new homes, Addison Park in Renton will bring 88 and Ten Trails in Black Diamond will bring 62 homes — all of which wcj plan to open up in early to late summer. Retreat Meadows, which will bring 56 new homes to Federal Way, plans to open next fall.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
