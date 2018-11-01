 
News By Tag
* Business
* Solar
* Ico
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

First Opportunity to Get the First Solar Cryptocurrency: SOLAREUM Pre-ICO

 
 
SOLAREUM ICO
SOLAREUM ICO
NEW YORK - Dec. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar is proud to present SOLAREUM, the first ever cryptocurrency backed by major companies in the solar industry! SOLAREUM offers solar discounts, exclusives on solar heating, free renewable items, and rewards for ownership of solar panels across the globe!

The first chance to get in on this exciting opportunity is 12/25/17 (Christmas for adults!) for the pre-ICO limited and exclusive release. This is the only chance to get SOLAREUM wcj at the pre-ICO price of 40 cents a coin! Only 5 million SOLAREUM will be available pre-ICO, with the minimum buying option being 200 SOLAREUM and the maximum of 100,000 SOLAREUM.

On SOLAREUM's ICO date of 1/11/18, SOLAREUM will be available at 70 cents a coin! SOLAREUM's cap is 42.2 million (in honor of Earth Day :). and this is an opportunity you will want to take advantage of! SOLAREUM can be purchased by credit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

For more information about SOLAREUM and to sign up now for the pre-ICO: https://solareum.club/

Contact America Green Solar for information about going solar: https://www.americagreensolar.com/

Go Green, Save Green.

AmericaGreenSolar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Solar, Ico
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
America Green Solar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share