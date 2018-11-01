News By Tag
First Opportunity to Get the First Solar Cryptocurrency: SOLAREUM Pre-ICO
The first chance to get in on this exciting opportunity is 12/25/17 (Christmas for adults!) for the pre-ICO limited and exclusive release. This is the only chance to get SOLAREUM wcj at the pre-ICO price of 40 cents a coin! Only 5 million SOLAREUM will be available pre-ICO, with the minimum buying option being 200 SOLAREUM and the maximum of 100,000 SOLAREUM.
On SOLAREUM's ICO date of 1/11/18, SOLAREUM will be available at 70 cents a coin! SOLAREUM's cap is 42.2 million (in honor of Earth Day :). and this is an opportunity you will want to take advantage of! SOLAREUM can be purchased by credit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
For more information about SOLAREUM and to sign up now for the pre-ICO: https://solareum.club/
Contact America Green Solar for information about going solar: https://www.americagreensolar.com/
Go Green, Save Green.
AmericaGreenSolar.com
