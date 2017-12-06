News By Tag
California Strawberry Festival Poster Contest Now Open
Entries are being accepted for the 35th Annual California Strawberry Festival Official Poster Contest. The winner will receive $2,000 and four VIP tickets to the official poster unveiling luncheon on March 6. Deadline to enter: February 1
Artists can submit entries in oils, watercolors, inks, photography or mixed media. The entry deadline is February 1.
The winning poster will be available for purchase during the festival weekend, May 19 and 20, 2018, at Strawberry Meadows of College Park in Oxnard (3250 South Rose Avenue). The design will be incorporated into many of the festival's promotional materials. For the 2017 contest, a record 70 entries were received.
Submissions will be evaluated by a judging panel looking for creativity and the best use of the strawberry theme while also paying tribute to Ventura County's unique landscape. No more than two entry submissions will be accepted for consideration from each artist. No entries will be accepted from artists who have previously won the grand prize on two occasions. All artwork must be original. Past winning posters are available on the festival website.
Artwork can be submitted online,in person or by mail.If submitting in person or by mail,artwork must be 16.5" wide and 17" high, centered and mounted on a black matte board 18.5" wide and 19" high. The finished product must be reproduction-
The winner will be notified by the second week of February and will be the guest of honor at the March 6luncheon in Oxnard when the design is revealed to media, dignitaries and festival sponsors. Hand-delivered or mailed poster submissions will not be returned and must be picked up from the festival office any time between February 20 and 28. The winning original design and all rights of the winning design will become the property of the California Strawberry Festival.
Visit www.castrawberryfestival.org for full poster contest rules or call 805-385-4739.
