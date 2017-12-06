News By Tag
Bloomex sponsored the Australian Figure Skating Championships 2017 Brisbane
The AFSC is held annually to crown national skating champions of Australia in senior, intermediate and novice levels. Skaters compete in the disciplines of men's singles, ladies' singles, pair skating, and ice dancing.
"We are delighted to have sponsored AFSC 2017," said Sue McDonald, manager of public relations and corporate sponsorship of Bloomex Australia. "All the athletes did so well and we are proud to have been part of such a great event!"
About wcj Bloomex Australia:
Bloomex Australia is one of the largest florists in Australia since launching in 2011. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at http://www.bloomex.com.au or by Live Chat, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex AU offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift hampers, gourmet foods, sweets and treats. Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada in addition to serving the US and Australia.
About Ice Skating Australia:
Ice Skating Australia provides everyone involved in figure skating - skaters, coaches, officials and volunteers - with the opportunity to reach their full potential. ISA aims to promote skating in all its disciplines, while encouraging and supporting those high performing athletes competing internationally. http://www.isa.org.au/
Media Contact
Caroline Young
***@bloomex.com.au
0451204876
