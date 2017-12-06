Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers Donate $5,000 to Kaposia Education Center

 
Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers donate $5,000 to the Kaposia Education Center.
Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers donate $5,000 to the Kaposia Education Center.
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Dec. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers (GTCHDA) donated $5,000 to the Kaposia Education Center (KEC) in the South St. Paul Public School District on December 7. The donation marked the first in a new initiative for the GTCHDA to give back to the community. During 2017 and 2018, each dealership in the group will select a school in their community to give a helping hand.

"Our mission has always been to generate meaningful contributions to the community," expressed Bryan Okubo, general manager of Inver Grove. "And we decided that there was no better place to continue our mission than with our local schools."

The presentation of the donation was attended by Inver Grove Honda staff, including General Sales Manager Nick Burandt, Marketing Director Jason Lewis, and the KEC's Principal Terry Bretoi, Assistant Principal Dan Riley, and Behavior Specialist/PBIS Coach Ashley Becker, Ed.S., NCSP.

Inver Grove Honda selected the South St. Paul School District, due in part to the many Inver Grove employees who have relationships to the area, and worked closely with Superintendent Dave Webb to identify an area of need within the school district.

The KEC was specifically chosen because of their status as a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) school, and is currently in their second year as a PBIS school. As such, the school works in a prevention-oriented practice to maximize social behaviors and academic outcomes for all students, in addition to teaching behavioral expectations in the same manner as academics, through re-teaching, modeling, practicing, application, and positive reinforcement.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inver Grove Honda wcj for our efforts in the community," expressed Terry Bretoi, Principal of Kaposia Education Center. "We plan on using these funds to accelerate the program to new heights, and to continue to provide these kids with a better tomorrow."

The school spends time teaching students the Kaposia Code expectations and modeling what they look like in different settings including the cafeteria, playground, hallways, bathrooms and classrooms.

Once students know and live the Kaposia Code, they are recognized when going above and beyond with Be Bucks. Those with Be Bucks are entered into a weekly lottery that amounts in an award, prize and group picture.

The KEC hopes to adapt a multi-faceted approach with the funding, from making posters and other visuals that display expectations throughout the school, to prizes and incentives for students.

"When I got to experience the PBIS method first hand, it was clear that the Kaposia Education Center was creating a lasting impact," mentioned Nick Burandt, General Sales Manager of Inver Grove. "The values that it projects, Responsibility, Respectfulness, and Safety, are ideals that the whole community can benefit from."

About the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers:

The Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers consists of nine Honda dealers serving the greater Twin Cities area, which include Buerkle Honda, Inver Grove Honda, Luther Brookdale Honda, Luther Honda of St. Cloud, Luther Hopkins Honda, Mills Honda, Richfield Bloomington Honda, and Walser Honda. For more information, please visit http://www.GreaterTwinCitiesHondaDealers.com.

