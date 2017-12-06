News By Tag
Chaykin, Hernandez, Olivia, Garbowska Top Creators At Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans, Jan. 5-7
David Mack, Mike Grell, Marat Michaels, Arthur Suydam, Amy Chu Among Talented Comics Creators At New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Legendary Stan Lee Also Appearing As Celebrity Guest
In addition to the great Stan Lee, who is appearing as a celebrity guest, superstar creators populating Artist Alley are Marat Michaels ("Deadpool Corps," "Extreme Studios"), Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies"), Amy Chu ("Red Sonja," "KISS"), Stuart Sayger ("ROM," "Micronauts")
In addition to appearing at their respective Artist Alley tables, select creators will participate in panel discussions and demonstration on the Creative Stage.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The first event scheduled on the 2018 wcj Wizard World calendar, New Orleans show hours are Friday, January 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
