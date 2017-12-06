 
Industry News





Chaykin, Hernandez, Olivia, Garbowska Top Creators At Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans, Jan. 5-7

David Mack, Mike Grell, Marat Michaels, Arthur Suydam, Amy Chu Among Talented Comics Creators At New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; Legendary Stan Lee Also Appearing As Celebrity Guest
 
 
NEW ORLEANS - Dec. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Howard Chaykin ("American Flagg!," "Divided States of Hysteria"), Jaime Hernandez ("Love and Rockets"), Olivia ("Bettie Page," "Sideshow Collectibles"), Agnes Garbowska ("My Little Pony," "DC Superhero Girls"), David Mack ("KABUKI," "Jessica Jones") and Mike Grell ("Green Arrow," "Batman") are among the headliners as the eighth annual Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans presents is lineup of comics writers and artists scheduled to attend the event, January 5-7 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

In addition to the great Stan Lee, who is appearing as a celebrity guest, superstar creators populating Artist Alley are Marat Michaels ("Deadpool Corps," "Extreme Studios"), Arthur Suydam ("Marvel Zombies"), Amy Chu ("Red Sonja," "KISS"), Stuart Sayger ("ROM," "Micronauts"), Tiffany Michelle Vollmer ("Dragon Ball" franchise), Mike S. Miller ("Justice League," "Game of Thrones"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons"), Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe," "Smurfs"), Mark Kistler ("Secret City," "Imagination Station"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney Fine Artist), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Dean Haspiel ("Billy Dogma," "Bored to Death") and many more.

In addition to appearing at their respective Artist Alley tables, select creators will participate in panel discussions and demonstration on the Creative Stage.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The first event scheduled on the 2018 wcj Wizard World calendar, New Orleans show hours are Friday, January 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con New Orleans, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/new-orleans.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
End
