News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Border Security Perspectives From Turkey: Developing Next-Gen Border and Migration Capabilitie
Dr Rupp's presentation will focus on developing border and migration management capabilities on the Turkish border through cost-effective procurement of next-generation capabilities. He will explore current capabilities and feedback from operations in 2016/2017. Concurrently, he will also highlight:
* Goals to comprehensively upgrade border management with next-generation technology
o Border towers and thermal imaging cameras
o Land border vehicle upgrades for enhanced reconnaissance and rapid responsiveness
* Significant investment strategy and goals for 2018 implementation
In line with this, we also have other nations discussing updates on their border control strategies including Estonia, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden.
SMi Group's Border Security 2018 will bring together leading representatives of industry and government to discuss the political and technological solutions being utilised to secure national wcj borders.
This comes at a relevant time with the migration crisis ongoing throughout the Mediterranean and mainland Europe, and border security still at the forefront of planning for nations around the world.
Full details of the speaker line-up as well as the the full agenda can be viewed on www.bordersec.com/
Other featured speakers include representatives from the US Department of Homeland Security, Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection, Italian State Police, Guardia di Finanza, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey, Schiphol Airport, Airpol and more.
Border Security 2018 will provide delegates a platform to discuss application of technologies and strategies to implement next generation capabilities to secure land, air and sea borders in response to growing global threats.
Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website. Early Birds discounts available.
11th Border Security Conference
21-22 February 2018
Crowne Plaza St Peter's Hotel, Rome, Italy
---- END ----
For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse