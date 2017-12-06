 
Industry News





December 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

WoMaster has issued a new IIoT Product Guidebook for industrial automation professionals

WoMaster's new IIoT Brochure contains valuable for industrial system integrators information about the latest IIoT products, application examples, as well as detailed explanation of software features for data redundancy and Cyber Security.
 
 
BARCELONA, Spain - Dec. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- WoMaster issued a new Brochure where system integrators and industrial automation and control specialists can find valuable information on the latest products used in Industrial Internet of Things, application examples, and software technological advantages in network data redundancy and cyber security.
The Brochure starts with the introduction of WoMaster group and reliability verification tests procedures explanation for obtaining vertical certificates.
The IIoT product range is represented by the following categories:

• IIoT wireless 4G LTE router
• Innovative 4G LTE PoE+ router
• Rugged Ethernet L2/L3 switch
• Rugged PoE/PoE+ L2/L3 switch
• Railway PoE L2/L3 switch
• Rackmount managed L2/L3 Ethernet switch
• IoT Gateway
• Innovative Smart City Box for city surveillance

​The Brochure contains topology descriptions with the objectives of the products deployment choice for industrial vertical markets, such as power distribution, traffic control, tunnel monitoring, bus and train surveillance, distributed control centers, remote water meter reading, and city surveillance applications.
The Brochure introduces industrial hardware protection of each product which guarantees sustainable network connectivity under the harshest environmental conditions, e.g. electromagnetic interference, extreme temperature variations, vibration, shock, dust, condensation, and other challenges. On the other hand, the Brochure explains wcj the advantages and working mechanisms of software features, such as ITU-T G.8032 v.2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching), Advanced Port Based Security IEEE802.1 x MAB (MAC Authentication Bypass), Dynamic ARP Inspection (DAI), IP Source Guard (IPSG), IPv4/v6 Access Control List (ACL), Multi-Level User Passwords, SW & HW(ASIC) integrated protection mechanism, which applies the latest Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) secure technology (L2-L7 packet classification), multi-level authentication, secure data transmission, encrypted key data, complete event logs/traps, operational errors prevention, and event logs, and operational errors exceeds IEC62443-4-2 Level 2 requirements to build most secure systems for industrial applications.

You are welcome to download the Brochure from our website in "Support" ->"Company Profile" section.

About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.

Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu

