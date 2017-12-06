News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WoMaster has issued a new IIoT Product Guidebook for industrial automation professionals
WoMaster's new IIoT Brochure contains valuable for industrial system integrators information about the latest IIoT products, application examples, as well as detailed explanation of software features for data redundancy and Cyber Security.
The Brochure starts with the introduction of WoMaster group and reliability verification tests procedures explanation for obtaining vertical certificates.
The IIoT product range is represented by the following categories:
• IIoT wireless 4G LTE router
• Innovative 4G LTE PoE+ router
• Rugged Ethernet L2/L3 switch
• Rugged PoE/PoE+ L2/L3 switch
• Railway PoE L2/L3 switch
• Rackmount managed L2/L3 Ethernet switch
• IoT Gateway
• Innovative Smart City Box for city surveillance
The Brochure contains topology descriptions with the objectives of the products deployment choice for industrial vertical markets, such as power distribution, traffic control, tunnel monitoring, bus and train surveillance, distributed control centers, remote water meter reading, and city surveillance applications.
The Brochure introduces industrial hardware protection of each product which guarantees sustainable network connectivity under the harshest environmental conditions, e.g. electromagnetic interference, extreme temperature variations, vibration, shock, dust, condensation, and other challenges. On the other hand, the Brochure explains wcj the advantages and working mechanisms of software features, such as ITU-T G.8032 v.2 ERPS (Ethernet Ring Protection Switching), Advanced Port Based Security IEEE802.1 x MAB (MAC Authentication Bypass), Dynamic ARP Inspection (DAI), IP Source Guard (IPSG), IPv4/v6 Access Control List (ACL), Multi-Level User Passwords, SW & HW(ASIC) integrated protection mechanism, which applies the latest Application-
You are welcome to download the Brochure from our website in "Support" ->"Company Profile" section.
About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Contact
Tatiana Khunkhenova
WoMaster
***@womaster.eu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse