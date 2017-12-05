Deborah Ward & Associates, Charles Rutenberg Realty, has listed this charming home for sale -- just steps to the Pinellas Trail and downtown Dunedin!

1130 Sedeeva St, Clearwater, FL 33755

Deborah Ward

info@deborahward.com

727-216-9247 Deborah Ward727-216-9247

Welcome home to this charming 1938 bungalow which is nestled deep in an 1/3 acre lot! From the moment you arrive at this completely renovated home with its freshly painted exterior, original stonework and trim and gorgeous refinished original hardwood floors you will appreciate the combination of charm and recent modernizations. As you enter the enclosed front porch, you find the perfect spot to enjoy the sea breeze. The inviting living room with its imposing stonework wood-burning fireplace offers the perfect place to relax and enjoy old Florida living at its best. The dining room is just off the kitchen, complete with its original vintage built-in china cabinet. The recently remodeled kitchen features solid wood cabinetry with soft close doors, sparkling granite counters and a KitchenAid appliances. The master bedroom is airy and bright and features a walk-in closet with ample storage. The newly renovated bathroom is located between the master and guest bedroom and was stylishly designed while preserving the historic integrity of the home. The workstation area is located in the hall and is perfect for a home office. The walk in cedar lined closet offers bonus storage! The newly constructed covered deck off the kitchen is a real delight overlooking the fenced, wooded backyard. The detached oversized 2-car garage in the rear of the wcj property and plenty of room on the property for pool, boat or RV. The beauty of this property is that is only a short walk to the water and yet it is not in a flood zone!