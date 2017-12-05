 
You Can Teach Your Puppy To Read, Challenge!

 
 
STATESVILLE, N.C. - Dec. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Training Canines, LLC Founder and Canine Scientist, Kim Paciotti, announced today that The Empowered Puppy Program will unveil its new Cognition and Fitness DVD/Kit for Puppies on December 11, 2017. The DVD will teach pet parents and trainer's brain stimulating cognitive games and activities. From puppies 8 weeks to 18 weeks viewers are guided through each step of teaching your puppy fun concepts like matching, object recognition, and imitation.

Paciotti is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in puppy cognition.  "The puppy is like a sponge, as they will never learn any more in their life than from 0-16 weeks of age," Paciotti states.  "We have puppies learning how to match items as early as 8 weeks old, and learning to read flashcards as early as 13 weeks old!"  Paciotti and her team researched how autistic children learn with the renowned PECS system, and began applying techniques to litters of puppies.

The Puppy Cognition & Fitness DVD/Kit sells for $75 and contains visual instructions with actual footage of Paciotti and The Empowered Puppy Team teaching puppies various cognition skills along with Puppy Yoga and Aqua-Conditioning Excercises.  The kit contains a bell, touch light, and wcj a tumbler used to teach a puppy "Like Me" where the puppy imitates the action demonstrated to them.  Flashcards containing numbers, objects, and words, along with a bone, bucket, and dish to teach item recognition and how to "read" the commands stated on the cards.

"Puppies are an endless source of energy" Paciotti says "people feel they must engage the puppy in physical activity to tire them out.  All they have to do is to work the puppies mind, and they will be amazed at how tired that puppy will be!"  The possibilities are endless what can be taught to a young puppy, as this is concept training at its finest.  The Empowered Puppy Team is challenging puppy owners to give their puppies an opportunity to learn how to ????

About Training Canines, LLC

Established in 2009, Training Canines, LLC is focused on developing training techniques for the health and wellness of puppies. They are committed to "Changing The World One Puppy At A Time", along with making an impact on lowering the amount of dogs surrendered to shelters and rescues.  Through the power of education and scientific research Training Canines, LLC is sharing their system with as many as they can so people all across the world will learn that early puppy development is the most proactive solution to stopping unwanted behaviors from a dog. The Empowered Puppy Program is a registered trademark, and all DVD material is protected by copyright 2017.

Puppy Cognition & Fitness DVD/Kit may be purchased at https://empoweredpuppy.com/personality-test/cognition-and-fitness-dvd/ www.trainingcanines.com

www.empoweredpuppy.com

Connect Socially:

www.instagram.com/empoweredpuppy

www.twitter.com/empoweredpuppy

www.facebook.com/trainingcanine

www.youtube.com/c/TrainingCaninesLLC
