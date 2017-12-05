News By Tag
Families Celebrate with Black Santa at Annual Jack and Jill Event
Local mothers host 350 for a family holiday brunch, activities and fundraising
The brunch event is one of the only opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to meet an African-American Santa and it has become a favorite with families. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano and the Jack and Jill Foundation.
Families attending the event took photos with Santa, enjoyed holiday entertainment, kids' activities and crafts, a Christmas train, silent auction and a teen lounge as well as other Christmas delights. Breakfast with Santa is the annual signature event for the North Suburban Dallas chapter, which has 72 members in Plano, Allen, Richardson, Carrollton and other local communities.
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national organization of African American mothers founded in 1938. In addition to the chapter's members and leadership, Consuella Guillory-Adams, Regional Director, South Central Region and Sativa Leach-Bowen, Member At Large for the region, attended the event.
One of the highlights of the program were inspirational messages shared by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson from the 30th District of Texas and Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressman Cedric Richmond from the 2nd District of Louisiana in the United States House of Representatives
About the event, Congresswoman Johnson, who was a member of Jack and Jill, said, "This setting is beautiful and important … With what you're doing, you'll make a difference in the future of our nation, because you're investing in our children."
Congressman Richmond encouraged the youth and teens at the event to use their intellect and access to technology to be leaders. "You all have the ability to achieve things that we never could have … We need you to have what Jack and Jill teaches you – compassion – find it in your hearts to do the things that we haven't been able to do."
Compassion and service are key components of the chapter, which recently held a special holiday event and toy giveaway for families at Minnie's Food Pantry.
"We are grateful for all of the efforts by this Jack and Jill chapter to help us provide healthy meals and support to families in our community," said Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie's Food Pantry.
The chapter has an ongoing relationship with the pantry, which includes regular volunteer service by mothers and teen members; fundraising;
"The mothers who started our chapter had the vision to create this fun and culturally relevant holiday experience,"
About the North Suburban Dallas chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated
The North Suburban Dallas chapter
About Minnie's Food Pantry
Minnie's Food Pantry
