December 2017
Families Celebrate with Black Santa at Annual Jack and Jill Event

Local mothers host 350 for a family holiday brunch, activities and fundraising
 
 
PLANO, Texas - Dec. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Local children and their families celebrated the holidays with a visit from an African-American Santa Claus at a joyful annual event in Plano on Saturday. The 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa – a Family Holiday Experience is presented by the Jack and Jill of America, Inc., North Suburban Dallas chapter.

The brunch event is one of the only opportunities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to meet an African-American Santa and it has become a favorite with families. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano and the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Families attending the event took photos with Santa, enjoyed holiday entertainment, kids' activities and crafts, a Christmas train, silent auction and a teen lounge as well as other Christmas delights. Breakfast with Santa is the annual signature event for the North Suburban Dallas chapter, which has 72 members in Plano, Allen, Richardson, Carrollton and other local communities.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a national organization of African American mothers founded in 1938. In addition to the chapter's members and leadership, Consuella Guillory-Adams, Regional Director, South Central Region and Sativa Leach-Bowen, Member At Large for the region, attended the event.

One of the highlights of the program were inspirational messages shared by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson from the 30th District of Texas and Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressman Cedric Richmond from the 2nd District of Louisiana in the United States House of Representatives

About the event, Congresswoman Johnson, who was a member of Jack and Jill, said, "This setting is beautiful and important … With what you're doing, you'll make a difference in the future of our nation, because you're investing in our children."

Congressman Richmond encouraged the youth and teens at the event to use their intellect and access to technology to be leaders. "You all have the ability to achieve things that we never could have … We need you to have what Jack and Jill teaches you – compassion – find it in your hearts to do the things that we haven't been able to do."

Compassion and service are key components of the chapter, which recently held a special holiday event and toy giveaway for families at Minnie's Food Pantry.

"We are grateful for all of the efforts by this Jack and Jill chapter to help us provide healthy meals and support to families in our community," said Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie's Food Pantry.

The chapter has an ongoing relationship with the pantry, which includes regular volunteer service by mothers and teen members; fundraising; donations to Camille's Kids Program bags (healthy and fun snacks provided to children who visit the pantry); and supporting literacy efforts through book donations to the pantry's "Read to Feed" program.

"The mothers who started our chapter had the vision to create this fun and culturally relevant holiday experience," said Seleste Sully, president of NSDJJ. "Our current mother members are proud to continue the tradition and continue giving back to the families and children in our community.

About the North wcj Suburban Dallas chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated

The North Suburban Dallas chapter (https://nsdjnj.clubexpress.com/) is one of more than 230 chapters of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, a national membership organization founded in 1938. The chapter is comprised of members who live in Plano, Allen, Richardson, Carrollton and other communities in the northern suburbs. Chapter members with children ages 2-19 are dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.  Members plan annual programming activities under the national theme:  The Power to Make a Difference.  Locally the chapter hosts events, fundraisers, and donation drives to benefit all children in the community.

About Minnie's Food Pantry

Minnie's Food Pantry (https://www.minniesfoodpantry.org/) was founded by Dr. Cheryl "Action" Jackson to honor her mother, the late Minnie Hawthorne-Ewing D.D. on April 1, 2008. With a mission to provide healthy meals and resources by way of red carpet treatment to those in need, Minnie's Food Pantry has since distributed over six million meals to families experiencing food insecurity.
Source:Jack and Jill of America, Inc. N. Suburban Dallas
