Park Hyatt Seoul launches Winter at the Park package
Perfect plan for a warm winter getaway including Aesop gift set and more
Guestsstaying with the Winter at the Park package can enjoy spectacular views of the city from the room'sfloor-
Suite guests can enjoy a home-made winter dessert set, including two cups of hot chocolate, cookies, almond chocolates, and semi-dried oranges. The Italian perfume brand Laboratorio Olafttivo's home fragrance diffuserMeloMirtillo (200ml) will offer the fragrance of a warm retreat, complementing the grace of winter with the scent of pomegranates, pineapples, cranberries, raspberries and passion-fruit. In addition, suite guests will also enjoy breakfast buffet for two at Cornerstone wcj and valet parking service.
One of Park Hyatt Seoul's highlights is its infinity pool, the unseen edges of which provide guests with the thrilling illusion of the pool's water tumbling into the city from the 24th floor. The pool area provides an exotic experience and is perfect for relaxing during the day, taking in sunsets or enjoying stunning views of the city at night throughfloor-
<Park Hyatt Seoul, Winter at the Park package>
■ Period: December 1, 2017 – February 28, 2018
■ Prices
- Park King:From KRW 335,000
- Park Suite: From KRW 465,000
(Prices are subject to change depending on room type and date of stay)
■ Inclusion:
- One night stay in a guest room
- Aesop gift set (body cleanser 200ml, hand balm 75ml, facial mist 60ml)
- For suite rooms: Cornerstone breakfast buffet for two adults, Laboratorio Olfattivo diffuser 'MeloMirtillo'(
- Access to Park Club fitness studio, swimming pool and sauna
■ Reservations: Reservations +82 2 20161100 or Park Hyatt Seoul +82 2 20161234
■ Website: http://www.seoul.park.hyatt.com
Contact
Park Hyatt Seoul
***@hyatt.com
