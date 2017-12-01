Park Hyatt Seoul launches Winter at the Park package

Perfect plan for a warm winter getaway including Aesop gift set and more

Winter at the Park package

Park Hyatt Seoul

-- Park Hyatt Seoul is presenting itspackage for a relaxing winter recess from December 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018. The package includes an Aesop skincare gift set with body cleanser, hand balm and facial mist as well. In addition, Suite roome guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet for two at Cornerstone, a Laboratorio Olfattivo home fragrance diffuser, an in-room winter dessert set and complimentary valet parking. Furthermore, all guestscan access to the hotel's swimming pool, fitness studio and sauna. The package is priced starting at KRW 355,000 for a Park King room and KRW 465,000 for a suite (10% VAT excluded and no service charge applies).Guestsstaying with the Winter at the Park package can enjoy spectacular views of the city from the room'sfloor-to-ceiling window and a gift set from the Australian skin-care brand Aesop, which uses only natural ingredients. This gift set includes rose oil scented body cleanser (200ml), an aromatic hand balm (75ml), and a moisturizing facial hydrosol mist (60ml).Suite guests can enjoy a home-made winter dessert set, including two cups of hot chocolate, cookies, almond chocolates, and semi-dried oranges. The Italian perfume brand Laboratorio Olafttivo's home fragrance diffuserMeloMirtillo (200ml) will offer the fragrance of a warm retreat, complementing the grace of winter with the scent of pomegranates, pineapples, cranberries, raspberries and passion-fruit. In addition, suite guests will also enjoy breakfast buffet for two at Cornerstone wcj and valet parking service.One of Park Hyatt Seoul's highlights is its infinity pool, the unseen edges of which provide guests with the thrilling illusion of the pool's water tumbling into the city from the 24floor. The pool area provides an exotic experience and is perfect for relaxing during the day, taking in sunsets or enjoying stunning views of the city at night throughfloor-to-ceiling windows.: December 1, 2017 – February 28, 2018:From KRW 335,000: From KRW 465,000(Prices are subject to change depending on room type and date of stay)- One night stay in a guest room- Aesop gift set (body cleanser 200ml, hand balm 75ml, facial mist 60ml)- For suite rooms: Cornerstone breakfast buffet for two adults, Laboratorio Olfattivo diffuser 'MeloMirtillo'(200 ml), in-room dessert set and valet parking are additionally provided- Access to Park Club fitness studio, swimming pool and sauna: Reservations +82 2 20161100 or Park Hyatt Seoul +82 2 20161234