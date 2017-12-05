News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Selling for Non Sales People - New Workshop
A workshop to help you stop being scared of that 'NO' as well as gain the confidence to build better relationships and get more sales.
Each day technically brilliant and smart people are hired to do great things in their jobs. But then comes the dreaded sales part, when they are expected to hit those KPIs and targets, without having been taught how. An IT Consultant at a consulting firm may have all the necessary skills to analyse how computer systems work within a company. But do they have the necessary skills to negotiate a deal? An accountant in a firm may have just been promoted to director level, and now has to go out and build business relationships.
Selling for Non sales People was created for those who are hesitant when it comes to selling, and shy away from building valuable business opportunities, at the wcj same time they have a fear of hearing a, 'NO.'
Our methodology is a combination of mindset and sales skills in order to grow their sales targets, expand business opportunities, build vibrant business relationships, and influence more potential clients.
Find out more: http://www.limitlessminds.com.au/
Media Contact
Rana Kordahi
***@limitlessminds.com.au
(02) 80075758
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse