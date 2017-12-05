 
News By Tag
* Networking
* Sellingfornonsalespeople
* Limitlessminds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


Selling for Non Sales People - New Workshop

A workshop to help you stop being scared of that 'NO' as well as gain the confidence to build better relationships and get more sales.
 
 
Sales selling for non sales people limitlessminds
Sales selling for non sales people limitlessminds
SYDNEY, Australia - Dec. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Limitlessminds has just released a new and exciting workshop called, 'Selling for non Sales People.'

Each day technically brilliant and smart people are hired to do great things in their jobs. But then comes the dreaded sales part, when they are expected to hit those KPIs and targets, without having been taught how. An IT Consultant at a consulting firm may have all the necessary skills to analyse how computer systems work within a company. But do they have the necessary skills to negotiate a deal? An accountant in a firm may have just been promoted to director level, and now has to go out and build business relationships.

Selling for Non sales People was created for those who are hesitant when it comes to selling, and shy away from building valuable business opportunities, at the wcj same time they have a fear of hearing a, 'NO.'

Our methodology is a combination of mindset and sales skills in order to grow their sales targets, expand business opportunities, build vibrant business relationships, and influence more potential clients.

Find out more: http://www.limitlessminds.com.au/selling-for-non-sales-pe...

Media Contact
Rana Kordahi
***@limitlessminds.com.au
(02) 80075758
End
Source:
Email:***@limitlessminds.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Networking, Sellingfornonsalespeople, Limitlessminds
Industry:Marketing
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share