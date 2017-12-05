News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Believers in Grace Fellowship" Bible prophecy conference
High Time to Awake provides Bible prophecy commentary and Bible news articles. Marion Iowa Bible prophecy conference speaker Craig C. White says, "The nearer that Turkey gets to Israel, the nearer that Jesus will get to Israel"!
Jesus will return to fight against Turkey!
By Craig C. White
"Believers in Grace Fellowship" in Marion, Iowa is hosting what is shaping up to be an utterly amazing Bible prophecy conference.
The conference includes four national speakers including newcomer Craig C. White. Here is the amazing part. Mr. White says that Jesus will return soon. But that's not all. White says that Turkey will destroy Damascus and then invade the Golan Heights of Israel. Craig C. White says that we can expect Jesus Christ to return to earth in order to fight against the Turkish Army when they enter the Golan Heights. That scares me a little since the Turkish Army is now flowing into northern Syria.
Craig C. White says that the "Rapture" of Christians wcj will happen at the same time that Turkey invades the Golan Heights. If this amazing claim is true then the Rapture could be expected to happen within the next several months. Come to Marion, Iowa to find out more.
"Believers in Grace Fellowship" is a nondenominational Bible church located in Marion, Iowa. Pastor Bill Randles is an internationally acclaimed Bible teacher, writer, and speaker.
Also appearing at the conference is Philip Haney who was a founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where he specialized in the strategy and tactics of the Global Islamic movement.
Another well-known national speaker and writer rounds out the roster at the "Believers in Grace Fellowship" Bible prophecy conference. Jim Fletcher is a prolific writer for Rapture Ready, The Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, World Net Daily, and Beliefnet.
The "Believers in Grace Fellowship" Bible prophecy conference will run for three days on January 19-22, 2018 and is open to the public.
Craig C. White is a Bible prophecy teacher and author at High Time to Awake. You can read his articles online at hightimetoawake.com. (https://hightimetoawake.com/)
Contact
Believers in Grace Fellowship
Pastor Bill Randles
***@hightimetoawake.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse