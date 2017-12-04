30mBTC Referral Competition from Computta @$450USD

Contact

Bruce Goldwell

***@brucegoldwell.com Bruce Goldwell

End

--• - Referral Competition starts on December 9 and ends on December 31, 2017• - Only personal referrals generated within this period will count• - One who gets the most referrals wins!• - No Spam or anything unethical in your promotionsSo there is no time to waste!• Go into your Computta web account, grab your referral link and start promoting.• Getting referrals is easier than you think.• Remember we still offer a 1mBTC bonus for all new users.Computta Miners can increase their daily BTC earnings by referring others to become miners.Earn 10% on your referralsYou could increase your mining power by hiring more miners, however, that would take a significant investment and isn't really necessary.There are two ways to significantly increase your mining power even more.wcj Set up more computers to run the Computta Smart Miner. Install the Smart Miner on each computer you have available and sign into your Computta account, run the benchmark test, and start Smart Miner.Computta gives you are referral link you can share with others. You will earn 10% BTC on the total volume of all your personal referrals.• The more computers you run the Computta Smart Miner on the more BTC you will earn.• By referring others, you increase your daily, monthly, and yearly BTC by earning 10% from your direct referrals.To become a Computta miner and enter the competition go to: