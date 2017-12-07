News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
imGauge Inc Announces the signing of its MOU with Little India LLC
imGauge Inc proudly announces the signing of its MOU with Little India LLC a Sultanate of Oman incorporated company.
imGauge Inc has been invited by Little India LLC to be its official Brand development and Digital Marketing partner helping to position and market Little India LLC within the Indian diasporas in Middle East, India, North America and Canada. imGauge Inc was represented by its Director of Global Initiatives Ms. Dimple Shah in signing of the MOU which took at the Muscat Hall, Bank Muscat HQ in Muscat Oman. Little India LLC was represented by its Founder and CEO Mr. Pradeep Kumar Balkrishnan Nair.
In signing the MOU with imGauge Inc, Mr. Pradeep Nair mentioned the importance of partnering with a marketing company like imGauge Inc, a company with multi city presence and a Global touch and which brings in global merits to Duqm. He stressed the importance of the vision to be understood and implemented by just not the local groups in and around Sultanate wcj Of Oman or Middle East but also to the Asian sub continent and to the west in North America and Canada. The initiatives of the vision that is promoted by Little India LLC has far reaching benefits of the Omani citizens but also a very lucrative investment opportunities for foreign groups, corporate and economies. The 2040 vision while helping Oman to have less dependence on Oil based resources also benefits foreigners to come in and be a part of growth from an investment perspective.
Ms. Dimple Shah while representing imGauge Inc highlighted the importance of the vision and the strength that her company brings in developing the image of the vision for Little India LLC and also helping to publish the message to other regions, groups and platforms thru conventional and digital means. She also impressed the opportunity for imGauge Inc to help Little India LLC to attract outside participants to come and be a part of the growth.
imGauge Inc invites its partners and well wishers to be a part of this exciting oppporutnity…
Visit at http://www.imgauge.com/
Contact
imGauge Inc.
connectnow@imgauge.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse