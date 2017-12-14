Blockchain & Bitcoin Webinar - December 14, 2017

Join us to learn more about this new payment mechanism/currency. We review Bitcoin, its spectacular price growth, describe where it is now and what it could become.

Media Contact

William Michael Cunningham

***@creativeinvest.com

2026070063 William Michael Cunningham2026070063

End

-- WEBINAR DESCRIPTION (20 seats total)Bitcoin is a new type of currency. As an online, open source payment mechanism, many believe this new tool will impact currency, governments, and financial technology. Not all are believers, however. In this video, central bankers from Chile and the European Union are taken aback by the suggestion that bitcoin will influence their institutions:https://youtu.be/e16Wu8z7VIkJoin us to learn more about this new payment mechanism/currency. We review Bitcoin, its spectacular price growth, describe where it is now and what it could become. We also review the best mechanisms and resources for learning more and for getting involved.We'll begin with a discussion of Bitcoin technology, move to market issues, discuss and describe exactly how Bitcoin works. We continue with a current summary of the market environment.Who should attend? Those just learning about bitcoin, those wishing to obtain bitcoin, those in the fields of Business, Banking, Technology and Tax. Because Bitcoin and the underlying technology will have a large impact, those who deal with these matters are encouraged to attend.Overview wcj and plan - what we coverIntroduction to BitcoinWhat's going on with the price of bitcoin?Blockchain 101The Economics of Digital CurrencyHow to get started with Bitcoin. (We answer the question: Is it too late to buy bitcoin? We also address the following additional questions: when should I sell? How should I trade bitcoin?)Suggested Trading Plan and StrategyBitcoin-related Resources