SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 Board of Directors!

Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2018.
 
PLANTATION, Fla. - Dec. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc., an affiliate of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and a special interest chapter of with a primary focus on recruitment, talent acquisition and retention, is pleased to welcome the following individuals to the Board of Directors for the 2018 calendar year:

· President – Janelle Rodriguez, PHR, SHRM-CP

· Past President – Colin McDonald, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP

· Interim Treasurer & Webmaster – Richard Jennette, DBA, LLM

· Secretary – Violet Nikolici Lowrey, MBA, CPRW, CEMC

· Vice President of Membership – Lindan Li, SHRM-CP

· Vice President of Sponsorship – Matias Borszewski

· Vice President of Programs – Tashania Morris, MSHRM

· Vice President of Marketing & Communications – Betty Perez

We look forward to hosting quality programs and spending time with our members and supporters!

Staffing Management wcj Association of South Florida, Inc. is a leading resource for South Florida HR professionals involved in staffing, talent acquisition and retention within their organizations. The chapter provides a platform for making connections, enhancing leadership skills and offers specialized professional development opportunities for its members through local, regional and national meetings and conferences. More information is available at https://smasouthflorida.shrm.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn!

Media Contact
Janelle Rodriguez
***@smasouthflorida.org
End
Source:SMA South Florida
Email:***@smasouthflorida.org Email Verified
Tags:Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Recruiting
Industry:Human resources
Location:Plantation - Florida - United States
