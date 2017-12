SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 Board of Directors!

Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2018.

Media Contact

Janelle Rodriguez

***@smasouthflorida.org Janelle Rodriguez

End

-- Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc., an affiliate of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and a special interest chapter of with a primary focus on recruitment, talent acquisition and retention, is pleased to welcome the following individuals to the Board of Directors for the 2018 calendar year:· President – Janelle Rodriguez, PHR, SHRM-CP· Past President – Colin McDonald, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP· Interim Treasurer & Webmaster – Richard Jennette, DBA, LLM· Secretary – Violet Nikolici Lowrey, MBA, CPRW, CEMC· Vice President of Membership – Lindan Li, SHRM-CP· Vice President of Sponsorship – Matias Borszewski· Vice President of Programs – Tashania Morris, MSHRM· Vice President of Marketing & Communications – Betty PerezWe look forward to hosting quality programs and spending time with our members and supporters!Staffing Management wcj Association of South Florida, Inc. is a leading resource for South Florida HR professionals involved in staffing, talent acquisition and retention within their organizations. The chapter provides a platform for making connections, enhancing leadership skills and offers specialized professional development opportunities for its members through local, regional and national meetings and conferences. More information is available at https://smasouthflorida.shrm.org , Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn!