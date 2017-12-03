News By Tag
SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 Board of Directors!
Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2018.
· President – Janelle Rodriguez, PHR, SHRM-CP
· Past President – Colin McDonald, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP
· Interim Treasurer & Webmaster – Richard Jennette, DBA, LLM
· Secretary – Violet Nikolici Lowrey, MBA, CPRW, CEMC
· Vice President of Membership – Lindan Li, SHRM-CP
· Vice President of Sponsorship – Matias Borszewski
· Vice President of Programs – Tashania Morris, MSHRM
· Vice President of Marketing & Communications – Betty Perez
We look forward to hosting quality programs and spending time with our members and supporters!
Staffing Management wcj Association of South Florida, Inc. is a leading resource for South Florida HR professionals involved in staffing, talent acquisition and retention within their organizations. The chapter provides a platform for making connections, enhancing leadership skills and offers specialized professional development opportunities for its members through local, regional and national meetings and conferences. More information is available at https://smasouthflorida.shrm.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & LinkedIn!
Media Contact
Janelle Rodriguez
***@smasouthflorida.org
