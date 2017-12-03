News By Tag
Santa Clarita To Host Annual Winter Classic Pro/am Tournament
16 Team Pro/Am top Amateur Tournament with teams though out the UPSL
The two-day tournament guarantees each team three games over the two days. Check-in for each team will be on Friday night Jan 19th with two games on Saturday followed by one on Sunday. The Classic is on a straight point system with the top two teams playing in the final on Sunday afternoon.
Santa Clarita is a beautiful city full of entertainment, shops, and wcj restaurants so plenty of things to do in between games. The Storm has secured special rates from local hotels.
The Winter Classic details
Date: January 20 & 21 2018
Location: Central Park, Santa Clarita California.
Time: Team check-in evening of January 19th (time TBA)- Two games on Saturday beginning at 8 am, followed by one on Sunday.
Team Fee: $595.00
Prize: $3,000.00
Slots are available Teams with interest contact the Storm for more information and team application and hotel information at gbrunner@santaclaritastorm.net
Media Contact
Futbol Club Santa Clarita
***@santaclaritastorm.net
