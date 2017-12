Santa Clarita To Host Annual Winter Classic Pro/am Tournament

16 Team Pro/Am top Amateur Tournament with teams though out the UPSL

-- Futbol Club Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Storm will host the 2018 Winter Classic Tournament. A Pro/AM tournament will host teams from all over the United States. 16 Premier teams will competitively compete for a cash prize of $3,000.00. The Santa Clarita Storm will host top Amateur Pro/Am teams from throughout the United Premier Soccer League.The two-day tournament guarantees each team three games over the two days. Check-in for each team will be on Friday night Jan 19with two games on Saturday followed by one on Sunday. The Classic is on a straight point system with the top two teams playing in the final on Sunday afternoon.Santa Clarita is a beautiful city full of entertainment, shops, and wcj restaurants so plenty of things to do in between games. The Storm has secured special rates from local hotels.The Winter Classic detailsDate: January 20 & 21 2018Location: Central Park, Santa Clarita California.Time: Team check-in evening of January 19(time TBA)- Two games on Saturday beginning at 8 am, followed by one on Sunday.Team Fee: $595.00Prize: $3,000.00Slots are available Teams with interest contact the Storm for more information and team application and hotel information at gbrunner@santaclaritastorm.net