Westech Media Opens New Office In Essex
As part of its plan to better serve its Essex based clients, the media agency has now opened a new office in Leigh on Sea in Essex.
The company which helps individuals and businesses with their promotion has a team of three experts whom will now work between their London and new Essex office as well as on-site with several of their clients.
"Several of our customers are based in Essex, in addition, several of our team also live in the county. Therefore it was important to us to have a base near to our clients where they feel we can better assist them," said Len West, Managing Director of Westech Media.
The new offices fsbdt include a reception area, window bar, lunch area, conference and meeting rooms as well as team workspaces.
Westech Media is a media agency dedicated to helping individuals and businesses with their promotion, marketing and advertising.
They offer a range of services from search engine optimisation, website design and social media management.
If you are an individual or a business who needs help with their promotion and marketing you can contact them via their website: http://www.westech.media
