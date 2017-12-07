News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Interface People (IPeople) and Novaseek Research Announce Partnership
The new partnership will provide Novaseek's CDNR platform users with an improved experience while expanding Interface People's customer-centered health IT products, services and solutions to compound growth plans.
"Partnering with Novaseek builds on our ongoing commitment to continually improve thequality and efficiency of experience with clients' data," said Jenny Blue, CEO and Partner of IPeople. "IPeople is excited to be able to assist organizations with clinical research by helping streamline the integration between the HCIS system and Novaseek's powerful CDNR solution."
"Our partnership with IPeople makes Novaseek's CDNR platform even easier and simpler to install by removing the implementation burden from the hospital or lab's IT personnel, freeing them to focus on day-to-day operations,"
About CDNR
Novaseek's award-winning wcj novel platform, the Clinical Data Network for Research (CDNR), easily interfaces with hospital data sources in real time and enables researchers to define patient cohorts through population analytics and to access consented biospecimens and clinical data to advance translational medicine, clinical development and observational studies. Hospitals and clinical laboratories are enabled to participate in clinical research at the community level while generating additional revenue.
About Novaseek
Novaseek Research, Inc. is a game-changing health IT for life sciences company that provides turn-key, dynamic access to real world clinical data and biospecimens from a network of healthcare organizations. We envision a world where a clear understanding of real-world patients is central to every stage of life sciences research and drug development. For more information, please visit www.novaseekresearch.com.
About IPeople
As a premiere healthcare integration provider, IPeople combines innovative solutions with in-depth industry knowledge for smarter, easier access to data. IPeople's HCIS expertise takes them to the next level of building reliable and efficient bi-directional interfaces that organizations can trust. For the last 15 years, IPeople has earned a solid reputation for providing robust and reliable interface solutions to the healthcare community. The IPeople team is committed to continually improving the quality and efficiency of your experience with your data. For more information, please visit http://www.ipeople.com.
Terri Clevenger
For Novaseek Research
tclevenger@continuumhealthcom.com
(203) 856-4326
Contact
Jenny Blue
CEO and Partner, IPeople
***@ipeople.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse