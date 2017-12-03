 
News By Tag
* Study Abroad
* Summer Camps
* Summer Programs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland Launch 2018 Teen Summer Camp

The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland have officially launched their 2018 summer camp for US teenagers.
 
BOSTON - Dec. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland have officially launched their summer camp for US teenagers which will take place in July 28-Aug 12 2018.

Also known by many colloquially as "ISA Ireland", The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland, have been offering study abroad opportunities for US students since 1996.

The launch of the 2018 summer camp offers a wide range of activities for teenagers aged 13 - 17 to experience Ireland while embracing the culture, learning about the history and partaking in a range of fun activities.

Summer camps offered by this institution, are perfect for students who are looking to make new friends and to help boost their employment opportunities in the future.

Participants of the summer programs will reside in a safe environment for the duration of the trip, while activities include surfing, horse riding, hiking and climbing.

For students interested in this summer camp or for parents looking for more information, details can be found on The Institute of Study Abroad wcj website https://isaireland.com/program/institute-study-abroad-ire... where application forms can also be accessed.


About

The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland Irish Culture & Adventure Summer Camp was established in 1996 for teens aged between 13 - 17 years old. The Summer programs were designed to provide a unique experience to international teenagers in Ireland.


Contact:
Niamh Hamill
The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland

+353 87 294 1232

info@isaireland.com

https://isaireland.com/

Contact
The Institute of Study Abroad, Niamh Hamill
***@josephdoohan.com
End
Source:The Institute of Study Abroad
Email:***@josephdoohan.com Email Verified
Tags:Study Abroad, Summer Camps, Summer Programs
Industry:Event
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Joseph Doohan PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share