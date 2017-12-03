News By Tag
The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland Launch 2018 Teen Summer Camp
The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland have officially launched their 2018 summer camp for US teenagers.
Also known by many colloquially as "ISA Ireland", The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland, have been offering study abroad opportunities for US students since 1996.
The launch of the 2018 summer camp offers a wide range of activities for teenagers aged 13 - 17 to experience Ireland while embracing the culture, learning about the history and partaking in a range of fun activities.
Summer camps offered by this institution, are perfect for students who are looking to make new friends and to help boost their employment opportunities in the future.
Participants of the summer programs will reside in a safe environment for the duration of the trip, while activities include surfing, horse riding, hiking and climbing.
For students interested in this summer camp or for parents looking for more information, details can be found on The Institute of Study Abroad wcj website https://isaireland.com/
The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland Irish Culture & Adventure Summer Camp was established in 1996 for teens aged between 13 - 17 years old. The Summer programs were designed to provide a unique experience to international teenagers in Ireland.
Contact:
Niamh Hamill
The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland
+353 87 294 1232
info@isaireland.com
https://isaireland.com/
The Institute of Study Abroad, Niamh Hamill
***@josephdoohan.com
