New Enterprise Edition in Updated dbForge Studio for MySQL 7.3
Devart has updated dbForge Studio for MySQL with the Enterprise edition that along with all the features of the Professional edition, features new exclusive functionality, including Data Generator, Database Documenter, Copy Databases, and more
Devart, a Czech software vendor of database tools and data connectivity solutions, has released dbForge Studio for MySQL v7.3, a new version of MySQL and MariaDB GUI tool. Alongside with the new Enterprise Edition, dbForge Studio for MySQL has been updated with improved features of Data Import/Export, Data Comparison, Database Backup and Data Export, SQL Document, as well as new connectivity possibilities, trial product activation, and much more were introduced.
The new Enterprise edition of the tool provides users with the following exclusive features:
• Data Generator that allows generating test data and instantly populating the database with it.
• Database Documenter for generation of database documentation in HTML, PDF, and Markdown file formats.
• Copy Database, with which users can copy a set of databases by generating and running a script.
New connectivity possibilities
• Support for MariaDB 10.1, MariaDB wcj 10.2, MariaDB Galera Cluster 10.0 Series, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, Azure MySQL.
• Display of a server version when testing a connection.
Support for New Table Engines
• Support for TokuDB, NDBCLUSTER, RocksDB
Data Export/Import
• Support for JSON data
• Redesigned XML data import/export
• Preview of the generated UPDATE script in the Data Import wizard
• Detection of a column type when importing data from the Excel format
dbForge Studio for MySQL is a universal MySQL and MariaDB client for database management, administration, and development. With the help of this intelligent MySQL tool, working with data and code becomes easier and more convenient.
For more information about dbForge Studio for MySQL v.7.3, please visit https://www.devart.com/
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
