Maurice Mahon New Face Of Soul Vocal Artist Performs Tonight at Bassment in Chicago
* Tonight's event is hosted by 106.3 | KAT on the Ones & Twos
About Maurice Mahon >>>
New Face Of Soul Biography:
Born in the Inner-City deep in the soul roots of Chicago Illinois, New Face Of Soul has risen to the top of Chicago's Soul and R&B scene in 2009 with their sultry Motown sound and Authentic Chicago soul, where they have been deemed by club owners & fans alike as The Midwest's #1 soul group. Maurice Mahon, the bands lead vocalist & founder of "New Face Of Soul" is the winner of Clear Channels "Chicago Idol" and R, Kelly's only male background singer which are just a few of his many musical accolades. His vision back in 2008 was to form a group that could promote change and collectively bring together many of Chicago's best musicians and vocalists onto one stage.. The Band has played in front of thousands of fans, in Arenas, Festivals and many Major clubs including the top venue in Chicago the famous "Shrine" nightclub. The music of New Face Of Soul appeals to soul fans and wcj non-soul fans alike. "Change the music, Change the motive" is the powerful mission statement that the group lives by, As if on a musical mission from God paving the way for change by injecting life, love & class into the landscape of todays music.. If you are looking for a good time with good people, & an unbelievable musical experience you must see for yourself, The New Face Of Soul!
Living Room Parties is the name Mahon affectionately gave to his live sets because of the special blend of intimacy, soul, and that family atmosphere that makes everyone feel at home. He accomplishes this each and every time he hits the stage as lead vocalist with his band Mild Sauce on the Side. Maurice Mahon,an artist dedicated to the preservation of Soul, R&B, Blues, and Jazz music. He has an international platform and is an unmatched talent.
COME CELEBRATE MAURICE MAHON's BIRTHDAY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON!
"A word to the wise, come dressed Fine, have a glass of Wine and a great a Time!"
VIDEO: Beneficience.com PR Presents Maurice Mahon...
