Estero Island Chapter NSDAR to honor veterans with annual wreath laying
Local Effort Underway to Support WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA™ program in Southwest Florida
"Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from an appreciative supporter who knows what it means to serve and to sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, adding "We are so grateful to the communities of Lee County for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach." We are not simply "decorating graves" on Wreath Day, but Remembering each individual veteran's life, Honoring their service, as well as active duty military personnel, and Teaching future generations about the costs paid for their freedom.
The Bonita Springs Cemetery is one of three Lee County, Florida, cemeteries participating with Wreaths Across America this year. Mission Bar B' Que is the organizer for participating Lee County cemeteries: Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens, Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, and the Bonita Springs Cemetery.
The Remembrance Ceremony, held simultaneously across the country with Arlington National Cemetery and twelve hundred other cemeteries, will occur at 12 noon sharp. The public is invited to participate in wreath laying and to attend the Remembrance Ceremonies.
Estero Island Chapter DAR thanks and appreciates the many sponsors of the 150 wreaths for the Bonita Springs Cemetery, and thanks New Life Church for funding the clearing of downed trees after Hurricane Irma so that the cemetery would be ready for Wreaths Day. While Estero Island Chapter helps clean the cemetery and headstones every month, wcj Irma did more damage than we could manage.
The Bonita Springs Cemetery is located at the southwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and Imperial Parkway. Parking is available across Imperial Parkway on the southeast corner of the intersection behind the arts center. To place a wreath, arrive by 11 am, or to attend the ceremony plan to arrive just before noon.
The National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution is a lineage based nonprofit service organization, open to anyone who can trace their lineage back to any patriot who gave aid to the cause of the American Revolution. Today, nearly 200,000 active Daughters provide millions of community service hours working to support our mission of Education, Patriotism and Historic Preservation.
Wreaths Across America also a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman, Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission - Remember, Honor, Teach - is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies every December at Arlington, as well as at more than twelve hundred veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all fifty states and overseas.
To donate or volunteer, contact Anita apinder29@gmail.com or go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and search for the cemetery location code FLFMMG and the Estero Island Chapter fundraising group. For more information about Estero Island Chapter visit http://www.eidar.org/
ABOUT ESTERO ISLAND CHAPTER, NATIONAL SOCIETY DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION
Estero Island Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), is a local chapter of the national organization. The growing membership is involved in many projects, including an ongoing literacy project, support for active duty troops, a veterans recognition program, high school JROTC awards, academic scholarships, support of two DAR schools for girls, knit caps for hospitalized infants and lap blankets for wheelchair-bound veterans, donations of genealogy resources to the county library, and placement of wreaths/flags on veterans graves. Founded over one hundred twenty-five years ago, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-political women's service organization with over 175,000 members worldwide with a proven descent from a man or woman who aided the cause of liberty for what would become the United States of America. NSDAR's mission is historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring our service men and women. The organization's motto is: God, home, and country.
