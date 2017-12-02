News By Tag
Allegiance Home Health & Rehab, Inc. Named as a Top Agency of the 2017 ABILITY | HomeCare Elite
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare; and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual.
"The team at Allegiance Home Health has demonstrated an impressive ability to deliver great patient care," said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network. "This is due to the skill and dedication of their clinical professionals, as well as the proficiency and efforts of their quality team tracking, measuring and interpreting the data that supports the delivery of care. Together, they have earned this recognition as one of the top home care agencies in the country."
Rosie Inguanzo-Martin, CEO of Allegiance Home Health credits the company's high standards of care and dedicated team with the agency's ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite.
"The Allegiance team is committed to providing the highest level of customized care to each patient," said Inguanzo-Martin. "Being recognized as one of the top care agencies in the country is truly a reflection of our entire team's expertise and dedication to giving our very best to our patients every day."
"Congratulations to those leading agencies that earned a spot on HomeCare Elite," said Marci Heydt, senior content manager for DecisionHealth. "Allegiance Home Health and its peers have worked hard to improve quality outcomes while maintaining solid profit margins, which is increasingly difficult as home health agencies faced increased regulatory burdens each year."
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and wcj have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 9,064 agencies considered, 2,268 are recognized on the 2017 HomeCare Elite winners list overall. The entire list of 2017 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/
About Allegiance Home Health & Rehab, Inc.
Allegiance Home Health & Rehab, Inc. is a full service home health agency that truly cares about its patients, providing each client with not only physical care, but also the emotional and intellectual stimulation to help them retain a real connection to their lives. Allegiance customizes their care to fit each patient's unique needs and personality, resulting in better care, and happier - and healthier - patients. Allegiance pledges to help restore and maintain maximum comfort, function and health to its patients in the freedom of their own home while creating lifelong clients through the legendary service provided by caring and professional staff. For more information, visit http://www.ahhrehab.com or call (561) 367-0711.
About ABILITY Network
ABILITY® Network is a leading healthcare information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare through innovative applications and data analytics. ABILITY is headquartered in Minneapolis with principal offices in Boston and Tampa. For more information visit www.abilitynetwork.com or write to resources@abilitynetwork.com.
For more information about HomeCare Elite, call 888.572.4009, write to HomeCareElite@
About H3.Group
In March 2017, Simplify Compliance LLC announced the merger of DecisionHealth, LLC with existing brands HCPro and HealthLeaders Media, to form the H3.Group! H3.Group, with its three pillars of thought leadership, expertise, and application, provides critical insight, analysis, tools and training to healthcare organizations nationwide empowering today's healthcare professionals with solution-focused information and intelligence to guide their organizations' efforts in achieving compliance, financial performance, leadership, and organizational excellence. The creation of the H3.Group comes as healthcare faces an unprecedented period of transition that brings uncertainty and opportunity. As policies and regulations are revisited and payment models changed, the need for clarity, actionable guidance and expert training for all provider settings and functional areas will increase dramatically.
About DecisionHealth
For over 30 years, DecisionHealth, an H3.Group brand, has served as the industry's leading source for news, analysis and instructional guidance with brand names such as Home Health Line and Part B News. Our unique blend of award-winning on-staff journalists and unmatched access to health care executives, providers and their administrative staffs results in business management advice and operationally focused editorial that has captured the attention of nearly 100,000 home health care professionals and specialty physician practices.
Contact
Prediq Media Group
***@prediqmedia.com
