RestorationART presents ChoreoQuest 2018 Choreographer-in-Residency
A Call to Choreographers of African Descent in NYC's five boroughs
"Art is a way to reflect, engage in, and document cultural activities. We come together in a communal way – humans growing together," said Nathan Trice, Co-Director of RestorationART's ChoreoQuest Program. "ChoreoQuest fills a critical niche of the dance ecosystem in New York City, providing emerging and accomplished choreographers the opportunity to create, develop and present new works, while also grooming the next generation of youth in African-American dance traditions. We are trying to restore what has been broken in communities, specifically African-American communities."
About ChoreoQuest:
About RestorationART:
RestorationArt , the cultural centerpiece of Restoration, is a dynamic 21st century creative complex that is committed to folding our community into world-class artistic discovery and storytelling in dance, music, theater, visual arts and conversation in the epicenter of Black culture, Central Brooklyn. RestorationART reaches a diverse audience of more than 40,000 annually through dance concerts and choreographic showcases, music festivals and salons, theater performances and a new works reading series, as well as talks & films; a Youth Arts Academy; the Skylight Gallery; institutions-
Barbara Bullard
