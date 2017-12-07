 
News By Tag
* Dance
* Choreographer
* ArtistResidency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


RestorationART presents ChoreoQuest 2018 Choreographer-in-Residency

A Call to Choreographers of African Descent in NYC's five boroughs
 
 
ChoreoQuest Artist-in-Residence Program
ChoreoQuest Artist-in-Residence Program
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dance
Choreographer
ArtistResidency

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Services

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Dec. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- RestorationART presents the ChoreoQuest-in-Residency Application for 2018 opportunities. The program provides free space, professional development, promotional support and more in the heart of Brooklyn.  The ChoreoQuest program is known for its award-winning and innovative presentations led by Co-Directors Sabine LaFortune and Nathan Trice who are continually developing opportunities for choreographers. The deadline for submission is December 15th.

"Art is a way to reflect, engage in, and document cultural activities. We come together in a communal way – humans growing together," said Nathan Trice, Co-Director of RestorationART's ChoreoQuest Program.  "ChoreoQuest fills a critical niche of the dance ecosystem in New York City, providing emerging and accomplished choreographers the opportunity to create, develop and present new works, while also grooming the next generation of youth in African-American dance traditions.  We are trying to restore what has been broken in communities, specifically African-American communities."

About ChoreoQuest:

ChoreoQuest, a Choreographer-in-Residence program provides choreographers of African descent in the five boroughs of NYC the opportunity to innovate, incubate and present new works at our contemporary and dynamic rehearsal and presenting spaces.  This program is made possible, through the generous support of New York Community Trust, Kenan wcj Charitable Trust and Mertz Gilmore Foundation.

To apply please email:  choreoquests@restorationplaza.org.

About RestorationART:

RestorationArt , the cultural centerpiece of Restoration, is a dynamic 21st century creative complex that is committed to folding our community into world-class artistic discovery and storytelling in dance, music, theater, visual arts and conversation in the epicenter of Black culture, Central Brooklyn. RestorationART reaches a diverse audience of more than 40,000 annually through dance concerts and choreographic showcases, music festivals and salons, theater performances and a new works reading series, as well as talks & films; a Youth Arts Academy; the Skylight Gallery; institutions-in-residence, including the Billie Holiday Theatre, Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Cumbe: The Center for African and Diaspora Dance, Noel Pointer School of Music and Brooklyn Youth Chorus Academy.   www.restorationart.org

Contact
Barbara Bullard
***@restorationplaza.org
End
Source:RestorationART
Email:***@restorationplaza.org Email Verified
Tags:Dance, Choreographer, ArtistResidency
Industry:Arts
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 07, 2017
DeZign Intervention PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share