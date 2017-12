RestorationART presents ChoreoQuest 2018 Choreographer-in-Residency

A Call to Choreographers of African Descent in NYC's five boroughs

--presents theApplication for 2018 opportunities. The program provides free space, professional development, promotional support and more in the heart of Brooklyn. The ChoreoQuest program is known for its award-winning and innovative presentations led by Co-Directors Sabine LaFortune and Nathan Trice who are continually developing opportunities for choreographers."Art is a way to reflect, engage in, and document cultural activities. We come together in a communal way – humans growing together," said Nathan Trice, Co-Director of RestorationART's ChoreoQuest Program. "ChoreoQuest fills a critical niche of the dance ecosystem in New York City, providing emerging and accomplished choreographers the opportunity to create, develop and present new works, while also grooming the next generation of youth in African-American dance traditions. We are trying to restore what has been broken in communities, specifically African-American communities."About, a Choreographer-in-Residence program provides choreographers of African descent in the five boroughs of NYC the opportunity to innovate, incubate and present new works at our contemporary and dynamic rehearsal and presenting spaces. This program is made possible, through the generous support of New York Community Trust, Kenan wcj Charitable Trust and Mertz Gilmore Foundation.To apply please email: choreoquests@ restorationplaza.org , the cultural centerpiece of Restoration, is a dynamic 21century creative complex that is committed to folding our community into world-class artistic discovery and storytelling in dance, music, theater, visual arts and conversation in the epicenter of Black culture, Central Brooklyn. RestorationART reaches a diverse audience of more than 40,000 annually through dance concerts and choreographic showcases, music festivals and salons, theater performances and a new works reading series, as well as talks & films; a Youth Arts Academy; the Skylight Gallery; institutions-in-residence, including the Billie Holiday Theatre, Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Cumbe: The Center for African and Diaspora Dance, Noel Pointer School of Music and Brooklyn Youth Chorus Academy. www.restorationart.org