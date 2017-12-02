TARGETTI Announces New Ownership by fellow Italian Manufacturer – 3F Filippi

3F Filippi and Targetti join forces

Contact

Targetti USA

***@cfwevents.com Targetti USA

End

-- Targetti, a leading international manufacturer in the indoor and outdoor architectural lighting market, announces that Targetti Sankey, S.p.A., will operate under the new ownership of Italian lighting manufacturer," The purchase was made with the aim of investing in Italy to grow in world markets, integrating the skills of both companies and developing important collaborations, with a doubling of the industrial dimension," commented Giovanni Bonazzi, CEO of 3F Filippi. "This acquisition represents a great opportunity for bothandto complement each other in the development of new products and increase the presence of our brands across international and domestic markets. The new ownership structure will create important synergies across both brands to accelerate growth and enhance the presence of two historic brands that are "Made in Italy".Both manufacturers have a rich history in the international lighting market with 150 years of combined experience manufacturing lighting products in Italy. According to Targetti USA CEO, Marie Paris, the new partnership will not have any impact or changes to US operations and management."This is an ideal partnership for both companies as it forges a new long term partner for Targetti with a company that values the same creativity, quality and craftsmanship that Targetti is renowned for," commented Marie Paris, CEO of Targetti USA.The combined companies will employ over 600 employees with Targetti Sankey maintaining their headquarters location in Florence along with their subsidiary locations worldwide including USA & China and 3F Filippi in Bologna, Italy.Founded in Italy in 1928, Targetti has subsidiaries in the most important markets worldwide: France, Spain, UK, Russia, the United States, United Arab Emirates and China. The Florentine company has experienced years of growth and fame from illuminating some of the world's most prolific art treasures and landmarks including "Salone del Cinquencento"and "Michelangelo's David" in Florence; "Piazza San Marco" in Venice; the National Roman Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris; the Royal Opera in Singapore; the New "Uffizi" wcj Museum in Florence; and the Tower of Pisa, Bilbao Stadium, and the University of Lyon. Additional high profile projects worldwide include Wynn Resorts, NetFlix, ViaCom and Boston Consulting Group, Baha Mar International, Disney Resorts & Parks including Shanghai Disney Resort. Targetti's international corporate clients include well-known brands such as Ferrari, McClaren, Mercedes, Peugeot, Max Mara, Levi's, Benetton, Hilton, Marriott and McDonald's.hasbeenactiveintheLightingindustryformorethan 60 years,withextensiveexperienceinthedesignandmanufacturingoftechnicallyefficientlightingsystemsdedicatedtovarioussectors:industry,offices,publicspaces,hospitals,transportation. EachproductisdesignedandmanufacturedexclusivelyinfacilitiesinPiandiMacina,closetoBologna,proudlymaking"MadeinItaly"availableinmorethan 50 countriesworldwide (Europe,SouthAmerica,AsiaandOceania)