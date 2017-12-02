News By Tag
TARGETTI Announces New Ownership by fellow Italian Manufacturer – 3F Filippi
" The purchase was made with the aim of investing in Italy to grow in world markets, integrating the skills of both companies and developing important collaborations, with a doubling of the industrial dimension," commented Giovanni Bonazzi, CEO of 3F Filippi. "This acquisition represents a great opportunity for both 3F Filippi S.p.A. and Targetti Sankey S.p.A. to complement each other in the development of new products and increase the presence of our brands across international and domestic markets. The new ownership structure will create important synergies across both brands to accelerate growth and enhance the presence of two historic brands that are "Made in Italy".
Both manufacturers have a rich history in the international lighting market with 150 years of combined experience manufacturing lighting products in Italy. According to Targetti USA CEO, Marie Paris, the new partnership will not have any impact or changes to US operations and management.
"This is an ideal partnership for both companies as it forges a new long term partner for Targetti with a company that values the same creativity, quality and craftsmanship that Targetti is renowned for," commented Marie Paris, CEO of Targetti USA.
The combined companies will employ over 600 employees with Targetti Sankey maintaining their headquarters location in Florence along with their subsidiary locations worldwide including USA & China and 3F Filippi in Bologna, Italy.
About Targetti
Founded in Italy in 1928, Targetti has subsidiaries in the most important markets worldwide: France, Spain, UK, Russia, the United States, United Arab Emirates and China. The Florentine company has experienced years of growth and fame from illuminating some of the world's most prolific art treasures and landmarks including "Salone del Cinquencento"
About 3F Filippi
