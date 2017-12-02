 
Tan Delta Announce the Launch of the New Gearbox Monitoring Kit

The new Gearbox Monitoring Kit from Tan Delta, enables equipment operators to quickly and easily reduce operating costs, improve reliability and equipment life by monitoring real time oil condition.
 
 
Gearbox Monitoring Kit
Gearbox Monitoring Kit
 
SHEFFIELD, England - Dec. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Oil condition monitoring provides a unique insight into the operational health of your gearbox and enables maintenance schedule intervals to be extended and optimised without risk. Potential issues are detected and highlighted well before they cause long term and unseen equipment damage, all in real time whilst the gearbox is in full operation.

The Tan Delta Gearbox Monitoring Kit (Product Code: OQ-GEA-1) includes everything needed for quick and easy installation on any gearbox in any commercial or industrial application. It will enable operating costs to be reduced, optimise equipment operating efficiency and extend equipment life; from the largest industrial gearboxes to trucks, cranes and ships.

Installation of the kit is straight forward on any gearbox. Instantly you will know the actual condition of your gearbox oil in real time. This is displayed on the included digital display as a simple Tan Delta Number (TDN) on a scale of 1200 to 1. The rate of oil condition change is also constantly tracked and displayed with configurable alarms in the event that quality thresholds and or expected rate of change is breached. Data is logged and can be easily downloaded for further analysis and record keeping, all in real time whilst the gearbox is in full operation. The easy and reliable availability of real time oil condition enables significant wcj cost reductions and equipment life-cycle and operating efficiency increases.

Tan Delta full spectrum holistic (FSH) core technology delivers oil condition monitoring performance and capability that is unique and ensures that any change in oil quality is instantly detected, measured and reported. FSH monitoring capability ensures that any wear and or contamination is detected – nothing is missed, thus providing you with a total oil quality assurance.

All Tan Delta products are supported by global warranty and customer support. Contact us today for further information: info@tandeltasystems.com

About Tan Delta Systems:

Tan Delta Systems is the global leader in oil condition monitoring technologies and systems that reduce equipment operating costs. Our unique FSH technology ensures that any oil quality change is detected and reported in real time. Our real time oil condition monitoring products are used by leading equipment operators around the world to reduce their costs and increase their profits. Distributor inquiries welcome.

W: www.tandeltasystems.com   E: info@tandeltasystems.com

Chris Greenwood
***@tandeltasystems.com
0845 094 8710
Click to Share