Lee Canyon Opens for 2017/18 Winter Season on Friday, December 8, 2017

End

-- Lee Canyon will open its gate to welcome skiers and snowboarders at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2017 for its 55th winter season. Due to unseasonably warm weather, Rabbit Peak will be the first to open this season with some terrain park features. Until additional runs open, skiers and snowboarders can take advantage of pre-season lift ticket pricing. Additional resort amenities that will be open include guest services, the Bighorn Grill, and Bristlecone Bar. During its winter season, the resort is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Complimentary coaching will be available to beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders on Rabbit Peak. Private or group lessons can be reserved at the Pro Shop. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of digital discounts by pre-purchasing lift tickets on the resort's website. Additionally, season passes can be purchased online or at the base lodge."The Lee Canyon team always looks forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to the resort," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's Marketing Director. "We will continue our snowmaking efforts when weather conditions allow. While this is not ideal, we appreciate the community's patience as we gradually open upper chairlifts, trails, and tubing following an unseasonably warm November."Opening dates for tubing, the Bluebird and Sherwood chairlifts, and the snowshoeing trail will be announced at a later date.Lee Canyon's 2017/18-winter season is expected to run through March 2018, weather permitting. Guests planning on visiting Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets on their website to avoid sold outdates. For information on the opening of additional amenities, season pass pricing, and tickets, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.As wcj part of POWDR's adventure lifestyle portfolio of mountain properties, Lee Canyon aims to offer guests memorable experiences that integrate entertainment with adventure in an amazing setting.About Lee CanyonLee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 161 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, pleasevisitwww.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.