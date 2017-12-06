News By Tag
WWII Veterans to Attend Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day at Veterans Village, Downtown Las Vegas
University of Alabama Alumni Association, Las Vegas Chapter Set To Host A Community Commemoration for Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Village in Downtown, Las Vegas, Nevada
"We are honored to pay tribute to those men and women that gave their lives and protected our country on Pearl Harbor Day, 2016. We are also delighted to honor two of the few remaining World War II Veterans at Veterans Village as well" wcj Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village.
WHEN: December 6, 2017, 6:00pm
WHERE: Veterans Village Las Vegas, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Charleston & Las Vegas Blvd. So.)
INTERVIEWS/PHOTO OP:
· Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village / SHARE
· United States Veterans (Residents at Veterans Village)
· WWII Veteran Guests
About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org
Media Contact
Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD
***@gmail.com
702-624-5792
