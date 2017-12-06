 
WWII Veterans to Attend Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day at Veterans Village, Downtown Las Vegas

University of Alabama Alumni Association, Las Vegas Chapter Set To Host A Community Commemoration for Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Village in Downtown, Las Vegas, Nevada
 
 
Veterans Village Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: The University of Alabama Alumni Association will honor our United States Veterans and Veterans Village Residents at special Pearl Harbor Day commemoration event honoring WWII Veteran guests.  Veterans Village residents will enjoy a catered meal as part of the festivities hosted by the University Of Alabama Alumni Association, Las Vegas Chapter.

"We are honored to pay tribute to those men and women that gave their lives and protected our country on Pearl Harbor Day, 2016.  We are also delighted to honor two of the few remaining World War II Veterans at Veterans Village as well" wcj Arnold Stalk PhD, Founder Veterans Village.

WHEN:          December 6, 2017, 6:00pm

WHERE:         Veterans Village Las Vegas, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South (Charleston & Las Vegas Blvd. So.)

INTERVIEWS/PHOTO OP:

·         Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder Veterans Village / SHARE

·         United States Veterans (Residents at Veterans Village)

·         WWII Veteran Guests

About Veterans Village: Veterans Village is a transitional and permanent housing residence for United States Veterans. On-site services include a 24-7 crisis intervention center, medical and mental health services, job referral and training, Three Square Regional Food Bank nutrition, clothing and a host of other services targeted at the promotion of independent living through economic and social self sufficiency. www.veteransvillagelasvegas.org

Media Contact
Dr. Arnold Stalk, PhD
***@gmail.com
702-624-5792
End
Source:Veterans Village Las Vegas
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans Village Las Vegas, Pearl Harbor Day, Arnold Stalk
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
