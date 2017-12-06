 
The Queens Chamber of Commerce Hosted Annual Building Awards

The yearly event hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce highlighted the best and brightest of building in the Borough.
 
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Queens would not be the beautiful place it is today without the residential, commercial and industrial buildings that are rehabilitated and created each year.

Each year the Queens Chamber Of Commerce celebrates all types of buildings from new construction to interiors to additions to major corporate projects.

Wednesday night at Terrace in the Park the building industry was highlighted and honored.

The keynote speaker was Rick D. Chandler, P.E. Commissioner at the NYC Department of Buildings.  Chandler updated the crowd of the efforts the City is taking to make the construction process much more streamlined.

The Gala Honoree was Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President at Skanska USA Civil Northeast, Inc.

Queens Borough President Melina Katz applauded the building industry that is making the borough a thriving place.  She also touted the Chamber of Commerce
for "bringing all the industries together."


Queens Chamber Board Member Henry Kuykendall said,
"The Building Awards are so historic and important to Queens because it shows the commitment to making Queens a premiere location. Construction is an economic indicator that drives vitality to Queens. More importantly construction is indicative  that there are jobs providing opportunities and growth for Queens."

The Queens Chamber of Commerce Building Awards Winners 2017 Included

OPEN or ENCLOSED PUBLIC SPACE:

(Religious Building)

The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens

Owner: The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens

Architect: Kenny Lee Architect

Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.

INTERIOR DESIGN:

(Office Building)

Woori America Bank

Owner: Woori America Bank

Architect: Kyu Lee Architect, PC

Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.

(Mixed Use- Residential/Commercial/Industrial)

Graffiti House

Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC

Architect: Architects Studio

Builder: AKI Development

New Construction:

(Single Residence- Over 3000 sq. feet)

Browvale Development Residence

Owner: Browvale Development LLC

Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC

Builder: O'Sullivan Builders & Developers Inc.

(Residences- 1 or 2 Family Attached)

Dorrian Residence

Owner: Tom Dorrian

Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC

Builder: Artistic Design Corp.

(Multi Family High Rise 4 or More Stories)

The L@31st Drive

Owner:  The L Group

Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC

Builder: Showcase Design Corp.

(Mixed Use- Residential/Commercial/Industrial)

The Jackson

Owner: Charney Construction & Development LLC

Architect: Fogarty Finger

Builder: 1Oak Contracting

(Single & 2 Family Residences)

129 Beach 136th Street

Owner: Laurie Weissman Austin

Architect: TF Cusanelli & Filletti Architects

Builder: Chait Builders Inc.

(Multiple Dwelling Affordable Housing)

The Pavilion

Owner: D&F Development Group, LLC

Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC

Builder: D&F Construction Group

(Landscape Design, Courtyards, Plazas)

Graffiti House

Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC

Architect: Architects Studio

Builder: AKI Development

(Health Care Related Facility)

Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion

Owner: The Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens Campus

Architect: NK Architects

Builder: Skanska USA Building

Rehabilitation, Readaptive Use Alteration, or Addition :

(Public Building)

VIP 5th Ave Club, Resort World Casino NYC

Owner: Resort World Casino NYC

Architect: Architects Rule, wcj P.C.

Builder: D'Amato Builders and Advisors, LLC

(Commercial Building)

National and Alamo Car Rental Facility

Owner: Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Architect: Graf & Lewent Architects

Builder: ICS Builders

(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Up to 3000 sq. feet)

Heyin Lin Residence

Owner: Heyin Lin

Architect: John C Chen Architect, PLLC

Builder: TBC Construction Inc.

(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Over 3000 sq. feet)

Chan Residence

Owner: Kwok Yiu Chan

Architect: HCD Architect P.C.

Builder: Shin Yang Construction

(Residences 1 or 2 Family Attached)

162 Residence

Owner: Jianfeng Zhen

Architect: John C. Chen Architect, PLLC

Builder: TBC Construction Inc.

(Health Care Related)

Genesis Renal Services

Owner: Nathan Brachfeld

Architect: Zambrano Architectural Design, LLC

Builder: Fazio Construction Co.

(Office Building)

Gerald J. Caliendo Architects Building

Owner: Gerald J. Caliendo

Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC

Builder: Builder Impact Builders

(Single & 2 Family Residence)

Mikail Residence

Owner: Samuel & Reena Mikail

Architect: Gino O. Longo R.A.

Builder: Almonte Home Improvements

Sponsors for the event included Skansa, Con Ed, National Grid, Investors Bank, Douglaston Development, TD Bank, Spectrum, Graf and Lewent Architects, LLP, Mount Sinai Queens, York, and NCA-Newtown Creek Alliance.


For information on upcoming events the Queens Chamber has to offer visit www.queenschamber.org

Bridget O’Brien
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
