The Queens Chamber of Commerce Hosted Annual Building Awards

The yearly event hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce highlighted the best and brightest of building in the Borough.

Contact

Bridget O’Brien

bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com

9177805589 Bridget O’Brien9177805589

End

-- Queens would not be the beautiful place it is today without the residential, commercial and industrial buildings that are rehabilitated and created each year.Each year the Queens Chamber Of Commerce celebrates all types of buildings from new construction to interiors to additions to major corporate projects.Wednesday night at Terrace in the Park the building industry was highlighted and honored.The keynote speaker was Rick D. Chandler, P.E. Commissioner at the NYC Department of Buildings. Chandler updated the crowd of the efforts the City is taking to make the construction process much more streamlined.The Gala Honoree was Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President at Skanska USA Civil Northeast, Inc.Queens Borough President Melina Katz applauded the building industry that is making the borough a thriving place. She also touted the Chamber of Commercefor "bringing all the industries together."Queens Chamber Board Member Henry Kuykendall said,"The Building Awards are so historic and important to Queens because it shows the commitment to making Queens a premiere location. Construction is an economic indicator that drives vitality to Queens. More importantly construction is indicative that there are jobs providing opportunities and growth for Queens."The Queens Chamber of Commerce Building Awards Winners 2017 IncludedOPEN or ENCLOSED PUBLIC SPACE:(Religious Building)The Korean American Presbyterian Church of QueensOwner: The Korean American Presbyterian Church of QueensArchitect: Kenny Lee ArchitectBuilder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.INTERIOR DESIGN:(Office Building)Woori America BankOwner: Woori America BankArchitect: Kyu Lee Architect, PCBuilder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.(Mixed Use- Residential/Commercial/Industrial)Graffiti HouseOwner: 11-07 Welling Court LLCArchitect: Architects StudioBuilder: AKI DevelopmentNew Construction:(Single Residence- Over 3000 sq. feet)Browvale Development ResidenceOwner: Browvale Development LLCArchitect: Frank Petruso Architect, PCBuilder: O'Sullivan Builders & Developers Inc.(Residences-1 or 2 Family Attached)Dorrian ResidenceOwner: Tom DorrianArchitect: Frank Petruso Architect, PCBuilder: Artistic Design Corp.(Multi Family High Rise 4 or More Stories)The L@31st DriveOwner: The L GroupArchitect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PCBuilder: Showcase Design Corp.(Mixed Use- Residential/Commercial/Industrial)The JacksonOwner: Charney Construction & Development LLCArchitect: Fogarty FingerBuilder: 1Oak Contracting(Single & 2 Family Residences)129 Beach 136th StreetOwner: Laurie Weissman AustinArchitect: TF Cusanelli & Filletti ArchitectsBuilder: Chait Builders Inc.(Multiple Dwelling Affordable Housing)The PavilionOwner: D&F Development Group, LLCArchitect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PCBuilder: D&F Construction Group(Landscape Design, Courtyards, Plazas)Graffiti HouseOwner: 11-07 Welling Court LLCArchitect: Architects StudioBuilder: AKI Development(Health Care Related Facility)Mount Sinai Queens PavilionOwner: The Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens CampusArchitect: NK ArchitectsBuilder: Skanska USA BuildingRehabilitation, Readaptive Use Alteration, or Addition :(Public Building)VIP 5th Ave Club, Resort World Casino NYCOwner: Resort World Casino NYCArchitect: Architects Rule, wcj P.C.Builder: D'Amato Builders and Advisors, LLC(Commercial Building)National and Alamo Car Rental FacilityOwner: Enterprise Holdings Inc.Architect: Graf & Lewent ArchitectsBuilder: ICS Builders(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Up to 3000 sq. feet)Heyin Lin ResidenceOwner: Heyin LinArchitect: John C Chen Architect, PLLCBuilder: TBC Construction Inc.(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Over 3000 sq. feet)Chan ResidenceOwner: Kwok Yiu ChanArchitect: HCD Architect P.C.Builder: Shin Yang Construction(Residences 1 or 2 Family Attached)162 ResidenceOwner: Jianfeng ZhenArchitect: John C. Chen Architect, PLLCBuilder: TBC Construction Inc.(Health Care Related)Genesis Renal ServicesOwner: Nathan BrachfeldArchitect: Zambrano Architectural Design, LLCBuilder: Fazio Construction Co.(Office Building)Gerald J. Caliendo Architects BuildingOwner: Gerald J. CaliendoArchitect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PCBuilder: Builder Impact Builders(Single & 2 Family Residence)Mikail ResidenceOwner: Samuel & Reena MikailArchitect: Gino O. Longo R.A.Builder: Almonte Home ImprovementsSponsors for the event included Skansa, Con Ed, National Grid, Investors Bank, Douglaston Development, TD Bank, Spectrum, Graf and Lewent Architects, LLP, Mount Sinai Queens, York, and NCA-Newtown Creek Alliance.For information on upcoming events the Queens Chamber has to offer visit www.queenschamber.org