The Queens Chamber of Commerce Hosted Annual Building Awards
The yearly event hosted by the Queens Chamber of Commerce highlighted the best and brightest of building in the Borough.
Each year the Queens Chamber Of Commerce celebrates all types of buildings from new construction to interiors to additions to major corporate projects.
Wednesday night at Terrace in the Park the building industry was highlighted and honored.
The keynote speaker was Rick D. Chandler, P.E. Commissioner at the NYC Department of Buildings. Chandler updated the crowd of the efforts the City is taking to make the construction process much more streamlined.
The Gala Honoree was Michael Viggiano, Executive Vice President at Skanska USA Civil Northeast, Inc.
Queens Borough President Melina Katz applauded the building industry that is making the borough a thriving place. She also touted the Chamber of Commerce
for "bringing all the industries together."
Queens Chamber Board Member Henry Kuykendall said,
"The Building Awards are so historic and important to Queens because it shows the commitment to making Queens a premiere location. Construction is an economic indicator that drives vitality to Queens. More importantly construction is indicative that there are jobs providing opportunities and growth for Queens."
The Queens Chamber of Commerce Building Awards Winners 2017 Included
OPEN or ENCLOSED PUBLIC SPACE:
(Religious Building)
The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens
Owner: The Korean American Presbyterian Church of Queens
Architect: Kenny Lee Architect
Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.
INTERIOR DESIGN:
(Office Building)
Woori America Bank
Owner: Woori America Bank
Architect: Kyu Lee Architect, PC
Builder: Nextcom Construction, Inc.
(Mixed Use- Residential/
Graffiti House
Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC
Architect: Architects Studio
Builder: AKI Development
New Construction:
(Single Residence- Over 3000 sq. feet)
Browvale Development Residence
Owner: Browvale Development LLC
Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC
Builder: O'Sullivan Builders & Developers Inc.
(Residences-
Dorrian Residence
Owner: Tom Dorrian
Architect: Frank Petruso Architect, PC
Builder: Artistic Design Corp.
(Multi Family High Rise 4 or More Stories)
The L@31st Drive
Owner: The L Group
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: Showcase Design Corp.
(Mixed Use- Residential/
The Jackson
Owner: Charney Construction & Development LLC
Architect: Fogarty Finger
Builder: 1Oak Contracting
(Single & 2 Family Residences)
129 Beach 136th Street
Owner: Laurie Weissman Austin
Architect: TF Cusanelli & Filletti Architects
Builder: Chait Builders Inc.
(Multiple Dwelling Affordable Housing)
The Pavilion
Owner: D&F Development Group, LLC
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: D&F Construction Group
(Landscape Design, Courtyards, Plazas)
Graffiti House
Owner: 11-07 Welling Court LLC
Architect: Architects Studio
Builder: AKI Development
(Health Care Related Facility)
Mount Sinai Queens Pavilion
Owner: The Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens Campus
Architect: NK Architects
Builder: Skanska USA Building
Rehabilitation, Readaptive Use Alteration, or Addition :
(Public Building)
VIP 5th Ave Club, Resort World Casino NYC
Owner: Resort World Casino NYC
Architect: Architects Rule, wcj P.C.
Builder: D'Amato Builders and Advisors, LLC
(Commercial Building)
National and Alamo Car Rental Facility
Owner: Enterprise Holdings Inc.
Architect: Graf & Lewent Architects
Builder: ICS Builders
(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Up to 3000 sq. feet)
Heyin Lin Residence
Owner: Heyin Lin
Architect: John C Chen Architect, PLLC
Builder: TBC Construction Inc.
(Single Residences- 1 Family Detached Over 3000 sq. feet)
Chan Residence
Owner: Kwok Yiu Chan
Architect: HCD Architect P.C.
Builder: Shin Yang Construction
(Residences 1 or 2 Family Attached)
162 Residence
Owner: Jianfeng Zhen
Architect: John C. Chen Architect, PLLC
Builder: TBC Construction Inc.
(Health Care Related)
Genesis Renal Services
Owner: Nathan Brachfeld
Architect: Zambrano Architectural Design, LLC
Builder: Fazio Construction Co.
(Office Building)
Gerald J. Caliendo Architects Building
Owner: Gerald J. Caliendo
Architect: Gerald J. Caliendo, RA, PC
Builder: Builder Impact Builders
(Single & 2 Family Residence)
Mikail Residence
Owner: Samuel & Reena Mikail
Architect: Gino O. Longo R.A.
Builder: Almonte Home Improvements
Sponsors for the event included Skansa, Con Ed, National Grid, Investors Bank, Douglaston Development, TD Bank, Spectrum, Graf and Lewent Architects, LLP, Mount Sinai Queens, York, and NCA-Newtown Creek Alliance.
For information on upcoming events the Queens Chamber has to offer visit www.queenschamber.org
Page Updated Last on: Dec 06, 2017