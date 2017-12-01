News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tour The Grand Canyon From Las Vegas
Bindlestiff Tours has begun offering Grand Canyon overnight tours, which visit the Grand Canyon before returning to Las Vegas the next day.
Bindlestiff Tours has offered single day and overnight tours of all of it's products for some time as private tours, but only a few parks were close enough to the starting point to offer them as a single day tour package. Death Valley and the Ghost Town Tour were both available as single day adventures, and there were limited versions of Zion Canyon offered as well, but this is the first time that the Grand Canyon will be offered as a tour that is bookable as an individual that does not also involve the visiting of additional parks like Zion and Bryce.
This tour offering directly competes wcj with the offerings of tour companies that visit the other areas of the Grand Canyon outside of the national park space. These products are generally marketed to tourists in Las Vegas who want to see the Grand Canyon but do not have very much time to do so. The creation of the Grand Canyon Skywalk was done so specifically to give people a reason to visit the alternative areas of the canyon outside of the national park areas. These places are typically far less scenic and barren than the comparable national park areas, and offer nearly nothing to do once you are there. Years of stagnated tourism numbers were changed when the Skywalk was installed, yet this is certainly not the Grand Canyon experience that many tourists are interested in. For people who are looking for adventure tours of the natural bauty of the Grand Canyon, they should verify before booking that the tour they have chosen actually visits the national park area.
Bindlestiff Tours has been proudly offering national parks tours from Las Vegas for many years. To find out more about the Grand Canyon Overnight Tour, visit this link: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/
Contact
Bindlestiff Tours
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse