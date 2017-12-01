 
News By Tag
* Grand Canyon Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321


Tour The Grand Canyon From Las Vegas

Bindlestiff Tours has begun offering Grand Canyon overnight tours, which visit the Grand Canyon before returning to Las Vegas the next day.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Grand Canyon Tours

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Services

LAS VEGAS - Dec. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Bindlestiff Tours has announced it's winter tours of the Grand Canyon.  The small group adventure tours that have defined the company are typically multi-day excursions that leave from Las Vegas and visit several national parks before returning back to the starting point.  Strong interest in the Grand Canyon as a single stop have caused Bindlestiff Tours to release a new product geared towards satisfying the demand for a shorter trip.  The Grand Canyon overnight product is an adventure tour that departs Las Vegas and travels directly to the Grand Canyon for a full day of excitement before camping overnight and exploring for another half-day after that.  The tour returns to Las Vegas on the next day in the evening, allowing visitors to be back in Sin City to enjoy the night life.

Bindlestiff Tours has offered single day and overnight tours of all of it's products for some time as private tours, but only a few parks were close enough to the starting point to offer them as a single day tour package.  Death Valley and the Ghost Town Tour were both available as single day adventures, and there were limited versions of Zion Canyon offered as well, but this is the first time that the Grand Canyon will be offered as a tour that is bookable as an individual that does not also involve the visiting of additional parks like Zion and Bryce.

This tour offering directly competes wcj with the offerings of tour companies that visit the other areas of the Grand Canyon outside of the national park space.  These products are generally marketed to tourists in Las Vegas who want to see the Grand Canyon but do not have very much time to do so.  The creation of the Grand Canyon Skywalk was done so specifically to give people a reason to visit the alternative areas of the canyon outside of the national park areas.  These places are typically far less scenic and barren than the comparable national park areas, and offer nearly nothing to do once you are there.  Years of stagnated tourism numbers were changed when the Skywalk was installed, yet this is certainly not the Grand Canyon experience that many tourists are interested in.  For people who are looking for adventure tours of the natural bauty of the Grand Canyon, they should verify before booking that the tour they have chosen actually visits the national park area.

Bindlestiff Tours has been proudly offering national parks tours from Las Vegas for many years.  To find out more about the Grand Canyon Overnight Tour, visit this link: https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/grand-canyon-ove...

Contact
Bindlestiff Tours
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Source:Bindlestiff Tours
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Grand Canyon Tours
Industry:Travel
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WiredIn SEO News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share